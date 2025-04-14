Smartkem to Exhibit and Give Presentation at Display Week 2025

Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks to Give Presentation on May 14th at the SID Business Conference

MANCHESTER, England, April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Smartkem (NASDAQ: SMTK), which is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor technology, announced it will exhibit and its CEO will give a presentation at Display Week 2025 taking place at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center on May 11th – 16th, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit with company representatives during the event at Smartkem’s Booth No.: 1431 Display Week 2025 – Event Map.

Smartkem’s Chairman and CEO Ian Jenks will be giving a presentation on MicroLED Display Commercialization*, which is part of the SID Business Conference taking place on Wednesday, May 14th at 9:30 am PT. For information: 2025 SID Business Conference, Powered by Counterpoint Research – Display Supply Chain Consultants

*Session Topic: MicroLED has long been presented as a high-performance display technology that can deliver high contrast, high brightness and long lifetime. However, the industry suffered a setback last year when Apple cancelled plans to launch a new product. In this session, we will discuss the manufacturing innovations and target applications that we believe will lead to the successful commercialization of MicroLED displays. For example, advanced testing and mass transfer technologies have the potential to improve yields and enable the production of larger panels for consumer and automotive applications. MicroLED is also seen as a promising technology for Augmented Reality, as demonstrated by Meta in the Orion smart glasses.

Jonathan Watkins, COO; Barbra Keck, CFO, Michelle Ouyang, Head of Business Development; and Selena Kirkwood, Head of Communications; will join Mr. Jenks and be available for 1:1 meetings with industry representatives, media, and investors.

To arrange a meeting, please reach out to the following contacts:

Technology and Customers: Michelle Ouyang at m.ouyang@smartkem.com

Media: Selena Kirkwood at s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

Members of the Investment Community: David Barnard at SMTKinvestor@allianceadvisors.com

For more information or to register for Display Week 2025, please visit Registration – Display Week.

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to change the world of electronics with a new class of transistor using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor.

For MicroLED displays, Smartkem’s low temperature (80C) process allows its liquid transistors to be poured directly onto MicroLEDs, eliminating the need to use current high-cost, low-yield manufacturing processes. This innovation is expected to reduce defects and enhance yield and to integrate seamlessly into existing manufacturing infrastructure, with the potential to make MicroLED displays more commercially viable across a number of sectors including smartphones, wearables, automotive and digital signage.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK. It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 138 granted patents across 17 patent families, 16 pending patents and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on Smartkem, Inc.’s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “anticipate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “believe,” “estimate,” and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Industry Representatives and Media

Selena Kirkwood

Head of Communications for Smartkem

T: +44 (0) 7971 460 364

s.kirkwood@smartkem.com

Analysts and Investors

David Barnard, CFA

Alliance Advisors Investor Relations

T: 1 415 433 3777

dbarnard@allianceadvisors.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2597198/5263829/SmartKem_Brand_Identity_RGB_POS___small_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/smartkem-to-exhibit-and-give-presentation-at-display-week-2025-302426651.html

SOURCE Smartkem