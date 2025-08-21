SmartBrief Launches “Ad Genie” – Proprietary AI-Powered Tool to Supercharge B2B Advertising Performance

SmartBrief unveils Ad Genie, an AI-powered creative tool built to help advertisers and agencies elevate the impact of their B2B campaigns.

SmartBrief announces the launch of Ad Genie, a proprietary AI-powered creative generation tool designed to help advertisers and agencies significantly boost the performance of their B2B campaigns.

Leveraging insights from millions of B2B email advertisements delivered annually by SmartBrief, Ad Genie enables the rapid creation of alternate versions of existing native creatives. This allows marketers to test, optimize, and scale campaigns with unprecedented efficiency.

Unlike other AI tools on the market, Ad Genie is purpose-built for B2B marketing performance. It’s powered by decades of proprietary SmartBrief data and regularly updated with fresh insights from high-performing creatives across industries. Each iteration of the language model incorporates the latest trends, ensuring advertisers benefit from continuous improvements.

“Ad Genie is not just another AI tool-it’s a high-precision marketing performance engine tailored for the unique needs of B2B advertisers,” said Andrew Buchholz, VP Product & Marketing, at Future B2B. “By combining our data-driven expertise with AI innovation, we’re giving our partners a faster, smarter way to optimize campaigns and drive results.”

Ad Genie also integrates seamlessly with SmartBrief’s auto-optimization platform, which automatically compares creative performance within a campaign, deactivating underperforming versions to maximize ROI.

Key Benefits of Ad Genie:

Ad Genie creatives have outperformed original creatives by an average of 42%

Campaigns running multiple creative versions outperform single-version campaigns by 54%

All AI-generated outputs are reviewed and approved by SmartBrief’s expert Ad Operations team before delivery

Advertisers and agencies can edit and approve alternate creatives prior to deployment

No additional costs for using Ad Genie – completely optional for partners

For more information about Ad Genie, visit SmartBrief.com.

About SmartBrief

SmartBrief, part of Future B2B, is a leading digital media publisher of targeted business news and insights. Partnering with premier associations, professional societies, nonprofits, and corporations, SmartBrief delivers timely, relevant news to decision-makers across industries.

SOURCE: Future B2B

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire