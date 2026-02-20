Small Manufacturers, Importers and Retailers Urged to Act Now After CPSC Revises Certificate-and-eFiling Rules: LegalMatch Explains Why

New Mandatory eFiling, Expanded Documentation and Importer-of-Record Clarifications Raise Risk of Detentions, Fines and Recalls

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a final rule, “Certificates of Compliance,” which was published in the Federal Register on Jan. 8, 2025. The final rule is a revision of the certificates of conformity requirements and makes mandatory eFiling of certificates for many consumer products imported into commerce in the U.S., placing immediate obligations for compliance and documentation on small manufacturers, importers, and retailers of household consumer products.

The rule requires importers to eFile finished product certificates (including low-value products), clarify who may be the importer of record on a certificate, expand record-keeping and reporting requirements, and define how inspectors and ports will target high-risk shipments. The rule will enter into force on July 8, 2026, for most products, but will take effect later for products entered from foreign-trade zones. Small businesses relying on foreign imports to supply components or relying on older certification processes may face greater delays, detentions, fines, and scrutiny.

Areas where an attorney can be useful include the following:

Regulatory-scope assessment : Map which SKUs, components and private-label products are subject to mandatory certifications and eFiling requirements.

Importer-of-record and contract allocation: To eFile, either as importer of record or private labeler/customs broker, and to renegotiate supplier warranties and indemnities allocating costs of testing and recalls.

Testing, labeling & traceability : Contract for accredited testing; update on-product warnings, instructions, and traceability/lot-coding to meet inspectors’ and potential recalls requirements (increasing speed and reducing costs).

Voluntary response and recall planning : Plan templates for consumer notifications, logistics, and engagement with regulators to ease rapid remediation and limit enforcement exposure.

Insurance and mitigation: Review product liability and product recall insurance, and prepare claim documentation.

“This rule is one of the most consequential changes to how products move through U.S. ports in years. Small manufacturers and importers who don’t update their testing documentation, labeling, and supplier agreements risk shipment holds, enforcement actions, and expensive corrective campaigns. Attorneys can help prioritize compliance steps so businesses remain in commerce while minimizing exposure,” says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel.

Any manufacturers, private labelers, importers, and retailers who wish to remain in compliance are urged to have a legal review to ensure regulatory good standing.

