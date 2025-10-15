SLAM Drills 81 and 74 Meter Core Intervals at the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project

Drilling For Critical Elements In The Mineral-Rich Province Of New Brunswick, Canada

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) (“SLAM” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has drilled mineralized core intervals with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite in all 4 holes to date in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign at the Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project. Significant intervals include an 81 meter zone of mineralized gabbro with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite from 88.70 to 169.75 meters in hole GW25-17 and a 74 meter mineralized zone with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite (copper) from 76.10 to 150.10 meters in hole GW25-19. The Goodwin Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Project is located in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining Camp of New Brunswick. Assays are pending on 236 samples including 50 from GW25-16, 148 from GW25-17 and 38 from GW25-18. SLAM’s core logging team has logged hole GW25-19 and marked an additional 86 samples to be sawn from that hole and submitted to Actlabs.

The campaign began with hole GW25-16 on the Granges Copper-Nickel-Cobalt Zone. This zone was previously tested by GW24-02, which intersected a 64.90 meter core interval grading 0.73% copper, 0.64% nickel and 0.05% cobalt, as reported in the Company’s news release dated August 7, 2024. Hole GW25-16 cut mineralized core intervals over 11.47 and 4.40 meters respectively from 69.21 to 80.68 meters and from 124.60 to 129.00 meters. Hole GW25-16 was positioned approximately 40 meters east and 20 meters north of holes GW24-01 and GW24-02 and designed to test the eastward projection of the Granges Zone. Significant gold values were detected in the Granges zone ranging up to 3.31 grams/tonne (“g/t”) gold over 0.50 meters in hole GW24-01 and 0.44 g/t gold over 1.95 meters in hole GW24-02. Multi-element assays including copper, nickel and cobalt as well as gold are for pending on 50 samples sawn from hole GW25-16. The lowermost mineral intercept is shown in Figure 2.

Figure 1. DDH GW25-16 Pyrrhotite & Chalcopyrite Mineralization From 124.6 to 129.0 Meters

Holes GW25-17, 18 and 19 were drilled on the Farquharson zone. Hole GW25-17 was drilled at an angle of 70 degrees to test beneath hole GW24-03 from the same drill site. Hole GW24-03 was previously drilled and reported by SLAM in a news release August 12, 2024. Hole GW25-17 intersected an 81 meter zone of mineralized gabbro with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite from 88.70 to 169.75 meters including a 48.7 meter zone of strongly mineralized gabbro with pyrrhotite and chalcopyrite from 98.70 to 147.40 meters. Below that, From 147.4 meters to the end at 452 meters, hole GW25-17 intersected gabbro mineralized with pyrrhotite and local chalcopyrite over core intervals ranging from 9.35 to 31.60 meters. Assays are pending on 148 samples from GW25-17.

Hole GW25-18 was drilled to test the Farquharson zone 40 meters west of hole GW24-03 and 30 meters behind hole GW24-07. The hole intersected gabbro with 18.75 meter and 33.70 meter intervals of pyrrhotite mineralization from 46.75 to 65.50 meters and 105.20 to 138.90 meters respectively.

Hole GW25-19 intersected a 74 meter zone of pyrrhotite mineralization with disseminated chalcopyrite (copper) mineralization from 76.10 to 150.10 meters in hole GW25-19. This Farquharson zone hole was drilled at angle of 65 degrees from a point located 40 meters to the east of hole GW24-03 and 15 meters behind hole GW24-05 that was previously drilled and reported by SLAM in a news release October 18, 2024. The lower part of this interval from 134 meters to 150 meters is shown on Figure 2.

Figure 1 DDH25-19 Pyrrhotite & Chalcopyrite Mineralization

QA-QC Procedures: Core was collected from the drill in trays and delivered to a secure logging facility in Bathurst, New Brunswick. After logging, samples were sawn using a diamond blade. Sawn half-core samples were numbered, collected in bags, tagged and delivered to Activation Laboratories Ltd. (Actlabs) in Fredericton. Actlabs will perform a multi-element analysis using their assay method UT7. Samples that are over-limit (above 1%) for the UT7 method will be re-analyzed using method 8-AR. Blanks and samples are included in the sample series.

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. Diamond drilling is in progress on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) of New Brunswick. The drilling program follows significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024 on the Goodwin project These include a 64.90 meter core interval grading 0.73% copper, 0.64% nickel and 0.05 % cobalt including 1.11% copper, 0.95% nickel and 0.07% cobalt over a 39.40 meter core interval as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Induced Polarization (“IP”) results for 3 lines over the Granges, Logan and Farquharson copper-nickel-cobalt zones show potential for depth extensions as reported July 18, August 7 and August 21, 2025 in News Releases by the Company.

The Company launched its 2025 exploration program with two new gold discoveries on its wholly-owned Jake Lee claims. Slam reported eight grab samples with assays ranging from 7.42 grams per tonne (“g/t”) to 94.80 g/t gold in the initial discovery on July 9, 2025. A second discovery comprised quartz float grading 16.20 and 3.78 g/t gold respectively in Trench JT25-05 located 100 meters southwest of the initial discovery as reported August 28, 2025.

SLAM drilled 2 holes and cut multiple gold-bearing veins on its wholly owned Menneval gold project in 2024. The Company previously reported gold bearing core intervals including 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m in news releases on December 13, 2021 and November 22, 2022. The Company is currently collecting 1,000 additional samples to expand the soil coverage and further define the target on this extensive vein system.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2025. SLAM received $9,000 cash and 1,200,000 shares from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) on February 28, 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. On March 29, 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM’s corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

