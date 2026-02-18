SLAM Acquires New Copper Nickel Cobalt Showing Adjacent to Goodwin

Gold, Silver and Critical Elements in the Mineral-Rich Province of New Brunswick, Canada

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SXL) (“SLAM” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has acquired a copper-nickel-cobalt showing in a diamond drill hole adjacent to our Goodwin Project through an option agreement signed February 18, 2026. This showing occurs on a 175 hectare claim known as the Mount Raymond property. Acquisition of this claim expands the Goodwin project to cover 12,500 hectares of copper, nickel and cobalt potential within a 25 kilometer belt of mineralized gabbros and volcano-sedimentary rocks. The road-accessible Goodwin project is located in the mineral-rich Bathurst Mining camp of New Brunswick, Canada.

The Mount Raymond claim covers a cobalt-copper-nickel occurrence grading up to 0.43% copper, 0.12% nickel and 0.11% cobalt associated with semi-massive to massive sulphide mineralization comprised of pyrrhotite with chalcopyrite over a core length of 1.65 meters in a 2011 drill hole by previous workers. Other reported samples in the hole assayed 0.18% cobalt and 0.12% vanadium each over 1.0 meter respectively. (New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database, Reference No. 1529 and New Brunswick Assessment Report 477287).

To acquire the claim, the Company entered into an arm’s length option agreement with Great Atlantic Resources Corp. (the “Optionor“) on February 18, 2026 (the “Agreement“), to acquire a 100% interest in one mineral claim known as the Mount Raymond Property (the “Property“) located in the Province of New Brunswick. To acquire a 100% interest in and to the Property, SLAM must, over a period of three (3) years: (i) pay the Optionor an aggregate of CAD $82,500; (ii) issue to the Optionor a total of 675,000 common shares (the “Shares“); and (iii) incur a minimum of $200,000 in qualifying expenditures, all in accordance with the following schedule:

Due Date Common Share Payments Cash Payment Expenditure Requirement Within 5 days receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange 100,000 $7,500 – On or before 1st anniversary of signing the Agreement 125,000 $15,000 – On or before 2nd anniversary of signing the Agreement 150,000 $25,000 – On or before 3rd anniversary of signing the Agreement 300,000 $35,000 $200,000 (cumulative over the term) Total 675,000 $82,500 $200,000

Upon SLAM earning 100% interest, the Optionor will retain a 2% net smelter return (“NSR“) royalty on the Property. SLAM shall have the right to buy back one-half of the Royalty equal to 1.0% NSR for one million dollars ($1,000,000) at any time and the right of first refusal on the remaining NSR before the commencement of production.

The Agreement and proposed share issuances remain subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. All security issuances will be subject to a statutory hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from issuance in accordance with Canadian securities laws. No finders’ fees were paid on this Agreement.

Goodwin VTEM Survey: The Company also reports that Geotech has completed the 850 km VTEM survey over the Goodwin copper-nickel cobalt project. The Company has received preliminary maps such as the VTEM profile map shown below on Figure 1. VTEM conductors are associated with the Granges, Logan and Farquharson zones where the Company has drilled 25 holes that include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported from the Granges zone with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

Figure 1 Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt Project VTEM Profiles – Grid A

About SLAM Exploration Ltd: SLAM Exploration Ltd. is a publicly listed resource company with a 40,000-hectare portfolio of mineral claim holdings in the mineral-rich province of New Brunswick. This portfolio is built around the Goodwin Copper Nickel Cobalt project in the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”) of New Brunswick. The Company drilled 10 holes in the 2025 diamond drilling campaign on the Goodwin copper-nickel-cobalt project. This followed significant copper, nickel and cobalt intercepts from 15 diamond drill holes reported by the Company in 2024. These include a 64.90 meter core interval, grading 2.19% Cu-Eq (copper-nickel-cobalt), including 3.84% Cu-Eq over a 31.20 meter core interval from hole GW24-02 as reported in a news release August 7, 2024. Significant gold values were also reported with up to 3.31 grams per tonne over 0.5m in hole GW24-01.

The Company discovered a new gold vein at Jake Lee in 2025 and recently reported up to 40.5 g/t gold and 63.30 g/t silver from channel samples cut from the vein. A 200 meter by 400 meter soil anomaly with gold grading up to 0.98 g/t gold lies adjacent to the east and north of the new gold vein. The Jake Lee claims are located 25 kilometers southeast of the Clarence Stream gold deposit where Galway Metals Inc. Clarence Stream is host to a 12.4M tonne indicated resource of 922,000 ounces at a grade of 2.31 g/t gold plus an inferred resource of 16.1m tonnes with 1,334,000 ounces at a grade of 2.60 g/t gold. (Reference: “Updated Mineral Resource Statement, Clarence Stream Deposits, New Brunswick, Canada, by SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., March 31, 2022”).

The Company reported an expansion of the soil coverage on the Menneval gold project on January 7, 2026. A gold soil anomaly extends approximately 3,000 meters by 2,500 meters with gold-bearing samples ranging from 0.005 grams per tonne (“g/t”) to 0.683 g/t gold. The results indicate potential extensions to a swarm of quartz veins previously discovered by SLAM. The Company previously reported core intervals include 3,955 g/t gold over 0.1m from the No. 18 vein (December 03, 2020), as well as 162.5 g/t gold over 0.2 m (December 13, 2021) and 56.90 g/t gold over 0.5 m (November 22, 2022) from the Maisie vein.

The Company is a project generator and expects to receive significant cash and share payments in 2026. SLAM received 1,200,000 shares plus cash from Nine Mile Metals Inc. (NINE) in 2025 pursuant to the Wedge project agreement. Also in 2025, the Company received a cash payment of $60,000 as well as 180,000 shares of a private company pursuant to the Ramsay gold agreement. The Company holds NSR royalties and expects to receive additional cash and share payments on the Wedge copper zinc project and on the Ramsay gold project.

To view SLAM’s corporate presentation, click SXL-Presentation. Additional information is available on SLAM’s website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Follow us on X @SLAMGold. Join our company newsletter by clicking SXL-News to receive timely company updates and press releases relating to SLAM Exploration.

Qualifying Statements: Mike Taylor P.Geo, President and CEO of SLAM Exploration Ltd., is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has approved the contents of this news release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Mike Taylor, President & CEO

Contact: 506-623-8960

mike@slamexploration.com

Jimmy Gravel, Vice-President

Contact 902-273-2387

jimmy@slamexploration.com

SEDAR+: 00012459

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will,” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: statements regarding the exploration potential of the Harry Brook gold-antimony project; the significance of historical gold and antimony occurrences; the interpretation of geological, geochemical, and geophysical data; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the anticipated receipt and significance of pending assay results from the Jake Lee Project; the continuity and extent of mineralized structures at Jake Lee and Menneval; the timing and scope of future exploration programs; the Company’s ability to advance its mineral projects; and the potential for future exploration success..

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions made by the Company as of the date of this news release, including, without limitation: that historical exploration results, mineral occurrences, and publicly reported third-party mineral resources are relevant for regional and exploration context; that geological interpretations and targeting models are reasonable; that pending assay results will be received within anticipated timeframes; that planned exploration activities can be executed as expected; that contractors, equipment, personnel, and supplies will be available on acceptable terms; that commodity prices and market conditions will remain generally supportive; and that required permits, approvals, and access rights will be obtained in a timely manner.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the speculative nature of mineral exploration; the risk that exploration results, including pending assay results, may not confirm historical data or current interpretations; uncertainty regarding the continuity, grade, and extent of mineralization; delays or changes to exploration programs; availability and cost of labour, equipment, and contractors; fluctuations in commodity prices; availability of financing on acceptable terms; regulatory, environmental, and permitting risks; operating hazards; and general economic, market, and business conditions. Additional risk factors are described in the Company’s most recently filed Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other continuous disclosure documents available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

