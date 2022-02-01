Skyflow Announces Secure Data Workflows and Custom Code for Data Privacy Vault

Customers like IBM write custom code and run secure workflows on sensitive data using Skyflow.





PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#PII–Today, Skyflow, the data privacy vault company, announced new functionality that allows customers to run secure workflows on sensitive customer data.

Skyflow Data Privacy Vault is the new standard for protecting, securing, and governing sensitive customer data including PII, PCI and PHI. With Skyflow, customers can isolate sensitive customer data in a zero-trust vault, built on a unique polymorphic encryption and tokenization engine.

Protecting and operating on sensitive data becomes more complex when navigating a fragmented data residency landscape. Global companies across verticals leverage Skyflow to solve for data residency requirements, such as GDPR, LGPD, and others.

Run custom code and data workflows on sensitive data

IBM uses this new capability from Skyflow to automate workflows to identify and redact PHI from clinical data. This enables them to process and use sensitive data while reducing the compliance scope within their systems and protecting critical patient information.

Karl Wehden, Accelerated Discovery Product Director at IBM said, “We are transforming healthcare here at IBM with data, AI and even quantum computing. This requires the highest level of trust from customers. Being able to maintain the privacy and security of sensitive clinical data is core to doing this right.”

Skyflow offers a secure, compliant environment for sensitive data workflows such as data processing and de-identification. Developers can train ML models on PII, or on de-identified datasets for greater insights, and execute custom logic for any data transformation, all without breaking privacy.

In addition, Skyflow customers now benefit from greater control over data shared with third parties. Sensitive data can be tokenized, de-tokenized, or transformed quickly to enable secure data flows between two internal systems, or with external services like Plaid, Visa, and DocuSign.

“We chose Skyflow to isolate and secure PCI in the vault so we can reduce our overall compliance scope and be payment processor agnostic,” said Tushar Vaish, co-founder and CTO, Spinwheel. Spinwheel offers a debt API that makes it easy to embed consumer loan data, payments, and financing directly into an app or product. “The data privacy vault in our architecture allows us to isolate the sensitive data from the point of collection and radically simplifies our security, privacy and compliance requirements.”

Skyflow is designed to be developer-first and enterprise-ready, so that any organization, no matter their size or vertical, can intentionally build world-class data privacy into their architecture.

