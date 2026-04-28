SkyfireAI Raises $11 Million Seed to Advance Autonomous Multi-Ship Drone Operations for First Responders and Defense

Mucker Capital leads financing in company focused on saving lives through AI-powered drone operations.



SkyfireAI ( www.skyfireai.com ) today announced the close of an $11 million seed financing led by Mucker Capital, with participation from AI Fund, SaaS Ventures, Halogen, Harvard Business School Alumni Angels, New York Angels, and other investors. The company will use the funding to accelerate development of its dual-use, AI-native platform for autonomous, coordinated multi-ship drone operations.

SkyfireAI’s platform is designed for public safety, defense, and other mission-critical organizations that need to respond faster, expand situational awareness, and scale drone operations without a corresponding increase in operator workload or staffing.

“When seconds matter, teams need faster eyes on scene, better coordination, and better information,” said Don Mathis, Co-founder and CEO of SkyfireAI. “SkyfireAI is building AI-native autonomy that helps first responders, defense operators, and other mission-critical teams deploy drones faster, manage more complex missions, and ultimately protect more lives.”

The company was founded in late 2022 by entrepreneurs and veterans of national security and first response, with experience spanning the U.S. Navy, the Intelligence Community, and DARPA, and with Andrew Ng and his AI Fund involved from the company’s founding.

SkyfireAI currently serves federal, state, and local public-safety and law-enforcement agencies, as well as commercial critical-infrastructure clients and an increasing number of defense customers. The company’s computer vision and autonomy platform is designed for use cases ranging from 911 response and critical-incident overwatch to lifesaving medical delivery, event and crowd safety, perimeter defense, and more.

AI Platform Built for Real-World Operations

SkyfireAI is building the software foundation for autonomous drone operations. Its platform supports the full mission lifecycle – from planning and deployment to orchestration and operational oversight – helping organizations scale drone programs while remaining grounded in operational realities.

Rather than offering a point solution or tying customers to a single hardware approach, SkyfireAI takes a systems approach to autonomy. The platform is designed for the realities of emergency response and defense operations, including time pressure, safety requirements, regulatory constraints, and hostile or contested environments.

Investor Confidence

The financing reflects strong conviction in SkyfireAI’s platform-first strategy and its focus on applying AI to real-world, high-consequence operations.

“SkyfireAI is building the AI layer that will power the next generation of drone operations,” said Erik Rannala, Co-Founder & Partner at Mucker Capital. “Their team combines deep technology and operational experience with a clear platform strategy, positioning them to become a trusted technology provider for organizations that rely on real-time intelligence and rapid response.”

“AI is enabling software to perceive and act in the physical world in powerful new ways,” said Andrew Ng, Managing General Partner of AI Fund. “Don Mathis and the SkyfireAI team are taking a responsible AI approach to applying advances in computer vision and autonomy where safety, speed, and reliability are critical. Their platform has the potential to help mission-critical teams make better decisions faster and save lives.”

What’s Next

SkyfireAI will use the funding to:

Accelerate development of its AI-native autonomy platform

Expand its technology and product teams

Scale deployments with public safety, defense, and other mission-critical organizations

Continue advancing solutions that reduce operational complexity while improving outcomes

Organizations interested in modernizing or scaling drone programs with AI-powered autonomy can learn more or request a platform briefing at www.skyfireai.com .

About SkyfireAI

SkyfireAI is a U.S.-based AI company building a dual-use, AI-native platform for autonomous multi-ship drone operations and robotic systems. Its tools help public safety, defense, and critical-infrastructure organizations plan, manage, and execute complex missions with greater situational awareness and operational efficiency. SkyfireAI is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Media Contact:

Lauren Gill, MAG PR

Email: Lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com

SOURCE: SkyfireAI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire