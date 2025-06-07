Sit Still Kids Salon Breaks Franchise Records with Explosive 2025 Salon Openings

New executive leadership and bold business strategies result in 3x first-month revenue growth at new locations.

Sit Still Kids Salon, the innovative children’s salon franchise redefining the family haircut experience, is off to a powerhouse start in 2025 with record-breaking salon launches that have generated three times the average revenue in the first 30 days compared to prior years.

Leading this surge is CEO Stephanie Knepp, who stepped into her role at the start of 2025 and immediately implemented a growth-first business strategy centered around operational capacity and optimized client access at the local level. From adjusting hours of operation to hiring additional stylists during launch, Knepp’s approach ensures new locations are staffed, ready, and visible-especially in first-to-market territories.

“We’ve shifted from simply opening salons to strategically driving performance from day one,” said Knepp. “With stronger teams, better availability, and smarter marketing, our franchisees are exceeding expectations-and we’re just getting started.”

Among the standout openings is the Madison, Wisconsin location, which shattered company records by tripling the average revenue traditionally seen in a salon’s first 30 days. With Summerlin, Nevada quickly gaining traction as another strong performer, Sit Still is signaling that its new model is not just scalable, but sustainable.

A Leadership Team Built for Growth

Stephanie Knepp brings more than 20 years of experience scaling service-based brands, including key roles at WellBiz Brands (portfolio includes Amazing Lash Studio, Drybar, Elements Massage, Radiant Waxing), and Zoom Room. She has successfully grown franchise networks from 150 to 300 units, and in other cases, expanded concepts from 18 to over 70 locations in under three years. Her passion for supporting franchisees, maintaining brand integrity, and empowering local ownership has set the tone for Sit Still’s next chapter.

Joining her is newly appointed Chief Marketing Officer, Azalia Duran, a powerhouse brand strategist with deep experience in franchise marketing, digital campaigns, and local engagement. Duran has held senior roles with Scissors & Scotch, Amazing Lash Studio, Radiant Waxing, Massage Heights, and Gigi’s Cupcakes, where she launched scalable marketing programs and led national awareness strategies across hundreds of franchise locations.

“Azalia is exactly the leader we need to continue building national visibility while helping each salon succeed in their own local market,” Knepp said. “Together, we’re building a brand that’s fun, functional, and financially rewarding for the families we serve and the entrepreneurs behind each salon.”

Franchise Momentum Continues

With more openings on the horizon, Sit Still Kids Salon continues to be one of the most exciting and recession-resistant franchise opportunities in the market. Featuring a low overhead model, compact salon footprint, high client retention, and recurring service-based revenue, Sit Still is designed for both new entrepreneurs and experienced multi-unit operators looking to grow.

“We’re creating not just a service, but a movement,” Knepp added. “And now is the time to be part of it.”

