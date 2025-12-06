SIPPIO Launches SIPPIO Care, Delivering 24/7 Managed Voice Services for Customers and Partners

New program reinforces SIPPIO’s commitment to customer success with unlimited, top-tier support.

SIPPIO, the platform enabling communications across Microsoft Teams, Webex, and Zoom, today announced the launch of SIPPIO Care, a comprehensive managed service designed to simplify communications management. While many providers simply sell connectivity, SIPPIO Care ensures organizations get up and running immediately and have unlimited, 24/7 support without upfront costs.

SIPPIO Care



In an industry often characterized by complex support tiers, hidden fees, and reactive service, SIPPIO is demonstrating that it is built differently. SIPPIO Care is not just a support package; it is an outcome-driven service that allows customers and partners to hand over the operational burden of their voice services entirely to the experts who built the platform.

Delivering “Reliable Forever”

SIPPIO’s promise has always been Fast to Start, Easy to Manage, and Reliable Forever. While the platform ensures technical uptime, SIPPIO Care extends the definition of “Reliable Forever” to the human experience.

The service includes standard setup to get customers up and running quickly, and provides ongoing access to experts for any changes. By leveraging a deep bench of technical resources, SIPPIO effectively takes telecom out of the list of worries, ensuring immediate resolution without the overhead.

Outcomes for Subscribers

Fully Managed: SIPPIO runs the service on the customer’s behalf. From setup to daily updates, experts handle the hard work so internal teams don’t have to.

No Hidden Costs: There are no nasty surprises. A simple monthly subscription covers everything, with zero upfront fees and no unexpected charges for extra work.

Unlimited Access: There are no caps on support. Subscribers have an open line to the SIPPIO team whenever they need it.

Empowering the Partner Ecosystem

For SIPPIO partners, SIPPIO Care represents a significant opportunity to enhance the customer lifecycle without increasing operational drag. Partners can now resell SIPPIO Care to grow Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and increase margins, all while SIPPIO handles the heavy lifting of managed services.

“We looked at the market and saw a gap between selling a service and truly supporting the people using it,” said Steve Forcum, Channel Chief at SIPPIO. “Too often, ‘support’ is just a safety net you hope you don’t need. We wanted to build something differently. SIPPIO Care is active, not reactive. It’s our way of saying that we care deeply about our customers’ success, and we are willing to put our expertise on the line 24/7 to ensure their voice experience is seamless. This is what true partnership looks like.”

Availability

SIPPIO Care is available immediately to all current and future customers and partners, with a special introductory offer for a limited time.

By removing the barriers to support and management, SIPPIO continues to set the standard for what a modern communications platform should be: transparent, accessible, and reliably human.

For more information, partners and customers should contact their SIPPIO representative.

Contact Information

Prolific PR

sippio@prolificpr.com

+44 (0) 161 806 0220

SOURCE: SIPPIO

