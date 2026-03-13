Singha Extends Partnership with Global sports property ONE Championship, Elevates “ONE Lumpinee” into a Global Muay Thai Mega Event Broadcast to 195 Countries

Singha has reinforced its position as a leading global sports partner by extending its official partnership with ONE Championship for another two years (2026-2027). The renewed collaboration aims to elevate ONE Lumpinee into the world’s most spectacular and modern Muay Thai mega-event, bringing Thailand’s national martial art to sports fans in more than 195 countries worldwide.

Mr. Voravud Bhirombhakdi, First Senior Executive Vice President of Boon Rawd Brewery Co., Ltd. and Co-CEO of Boon Rawd Trading Co., Ltd., a key figure behind numerous global sports partnerships, stated that the contract extension goes beyond traditional sports sponsorship.

“This partnership represents our commitment to pushing Muay Thai toward becoming a true global sport. Today, ONE Lumpinee is no longer just a boxing event in Thailand-it has become an international stage followed by fans across the world and broadcast to more than 195 countries. This creates an important opportunity to showcase both Muay Thai and the Singha brand to global audiences,” he said.

Mr. Voravud added that Singha remains committed to creating opportunities for Thai athletes across generations to grow and showcase their talents on international stages across multiple sports. From motorsports to golf and beyond, Singha has played a role in supporting Thai athletes in reaching the top ranks of global competition.

To further engage Muay Thai fans nationwide, Singha has also launched a major campaign titled “Singha ONE Hit The Ring.” The campaign features four world-class Thai fighters-Superbon, Rodtang, Tawanchai, and Rambolek-who will host activities across a network of 23 leading Muay Thai gyms nationwide.

The campaign will select eight winners to travel to Japan to cheer for Rodtang in his highly anticipated bout against Takeru at the historic ONE SAMURAI event. Participants will also have the opportunity to compete for prizes totaling over 1.5 million baht.

Fans interested in participating can register from now until March 31, 2026 via Line: @SinghaONE. Additional information is available on Facebook: Singha World of Sport.

