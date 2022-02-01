Sinepatic Unveils SE-1 Wireless Ribbon Driver Headphones

Marking its inaugural product launch, the SE-1 showcases custom ribbon drivers, onboard amplification, and BT 5.2 with LE audio.

Los Angeles, CA, September 15th, 2023 – Sineaptic, a manufacturer of premium audio technology solutions, is proud to introduce the SE-1 wireless ribbon headphones, which also marks its inaugural product launch. The SE-1 caters specifically to its early adopters seeking a revolutionary audio experience and novel technologies once reserved for those with unlimited budgets or in the research and development fields. Priced at $199, the SE-1 is now available for purchase exclusively on the Sineaptic website.

The SE-1 leverages Sineaptic’s years of technological development and research to deliver the world’s first mass-produced ribbon driver featuring a dual array design, bringing unrivaled sonic response and true-to-life sound reproduction as intended by the artist at a category disruptive price. The SE-1 comes in at a fraction of other Ribbon driver headphones and ups the ante by being a wireless-forward headphone. With onboard custom circuitry, integrated amplification, and seamless wireless functionality, the SE-1 is the epitome of audiophile-grade headphones designed to captivate both enthusiasts and everyday users alike.

Developing and bringing a new technology to market is challenging, especially when transforming it into a consumer product like the SE-1 wireless ribbon headphones, but Sineaptic has leveraged their expertise in product engineering and design to effectively bring the SE-1 to market. Sineaptic engineers overcame numerous technological hurdles in integrating the ribbon diaphragm dual-array driver into a compact design, while balancing costs, coordinating multiple departments and suppliers, and ensuring their quality mass production capabilities. Sineaptic’s goal with the SE-1 headphones is to provide an exceptional audio experience that users can enjoy in the comfort of their homes. By combining superior sound quality, comfort, and convenience, Sineaptic aims to create an immersive and unforgettable listening experience.

The SE-1 headphones harness the power of their patented array-based dual diaphragm ribbon speaker and built-in amplification, which have been adapted from technology designed for speakers, to deliver an unparalleled listening experience that breaks the boundaries of traditional headphones in both look, style and sound. Meticulously crafted with innovative engineering, including applying research on specific diaphragm thicknesses and utilizing unique dual-array ribbon drivers to create more sound generating surface area results in a vast soundstage, unveiling previously unheard nuances. Sinepatic’s use of the tried and tested Ribbon driver technology, mass-produced for the first time, will allow them democratize exceptional sound quality without compromising affordability. Years of meticulous design and engineering efforts have resulted in a lightweight and sleek headphone with an open-back design and large, soft ear cups for maximum comfort and immersion. With versatile wired and wireless connectivity options, advanced wireless capability, and a built-in amplifier, the SE-1 offers an unparalleled audio experience for gaming and music enthusiasts alike. The SE-1 is the ultimate audio companion, eliminating the need for multiple headphones. With its rich frequency response and up to 13+ hours of battery life, the SE-1 ensures extended enjoyment of your favorite tunes.

“I was always inspired to deliver a product with a rich and detailed soundscape and to improve the availability of high quality sound,” said Gary Liu, Co-Founder of Sineaptic. “With the SE-1 we wanted to make this high-quality audio experience accessible to everyone, and to raise the standard of basic sound quality in headphones,” he added.

To learn more about the SE-1 and secure your limited edition piece as the first production run will be limited, visit the official Sineaptic website. Stay updated on the latest news and releases by following Sineaptic on Facebook, X and Instagram. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected] directly.

About Sineaptic

Sineaptic is a premium manufacturer of headphones and acoustic products aimed at making lofty audio gear accessible to everyone. Sineaptic is committed to leveraging its years of experience in the electronics industry, extensive audio research, and supply chain management to deliver cost-effective products to consumers. Sineaptic embodies a unique approach to audio product design and the application of advances in acoustic research to craft unique products that sound great.

