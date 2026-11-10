SIMSY and Cognitum One Form Channel Partnership to Bring RuvStack Edge AI to Wireless Markets

Announced at the Teltonika Networking Solutions event in Manchester, the partnership pairs SIMSY’s managed cellular connectivity, carrier relationships and SIMSY-branded edge products with Cognitum One’s RuvStack, one of the most downloaded open-source AI platforms with more than 116 million downloads. SIMSY will take RuvStack to wireless carriers, mobile network operators and MVNOs.

SIMSY Ltd (s-imsy.com), a provider of managed cellular connectivity for connected infrastructure, and Cognitum One™, Inc. (cognitum.one), the sovereign agentic control plane company, today announced a channel partnership that brings Cognitum One’s RuvStack edge-intelligence platform to wireless markets. The companies announced the partnership at the Teltonika Networking Solutions event, taking place November 10, 2026, in Manchester. Under the agreement, SIMSY will develop, manufacture and sell its own branded edge products built on the Cognitum Seed and v0 reference designs and on single-board computers such as Raspberry Pi and Orange Pi, all running RuvStack and the ruOS™ operating system. SIMSY will also promote Cognitum One to wireless carriers, mobile network operators, MVNOs and IoT connectivity providers.

Wireless networks already reach the gateways, routers and sensors at thousands of remote sites, from EV charge points to factory floors. Most of those devices only move data. RuvStack lets them do more on site: sense what is happening in a room through camera-free WiFi sensing, remember what worked through self-learning memory, and run AI agents that act on local data. SIMSY’s private cellular network keeps those devices off the public internet, and RuvStack keeps the data and the intelligence at the edge, on hardware customers control.

“Wireless networks already reach the places where edge AI is needed most: charge points, shop floors, buildings and remote sites,” said D. Christopher Keil, Founding CEO of Cognitum One. “SIMSY knows those networks and the carriers and hardware makers who build them. Together we can put RuvStack on the devices those networks connect, under SIMSY’s own brand, with the data and the intelligence staying on site. That is the sovereign edge we built Cognitum One to deliver.”

Open source on GitHub: ruvnet at github.com/ruvnet

RuvStack from Cognitum One: cognitum.one/ruvstack · SIMSY: s-imsy.com

What the Partnership Brings

Cognitum One builds the stack. SIMSY builds, brands and delivers the products, and takes them to the wireless channel.

SIMSY-branded edge products. SIMSY will design, certify, manufacture and support its own products on the Cognitum Seed and v0 reference designs and on Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi and other single-board computers, running RuvStack and ruOS. Each product carries “Powered by Cognitum RuvStack.”

SIMSY will design, certify, manufacture and support its own products on the Cognitum Seed and v0 reference designs and on Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi and other single-board computers, running RuvStack and ruOS. Each product carries “Powered by Cognitum RuvStack.” SIMSY’s own agents alongside RuvStack. SIMSY can deploy its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and agents on its products next to RuvStack, so customers can manage connectivity and edge intelligence together.

SIMSY can deploy its own Model Context Protocol (MCP) server and agents on its products next to RuvStack, so customers can manage connectivity and edge intelligence together. A route into the wireless channel. SIMSY will present Cognitum One in its carrier meetings, partner programs and solution catalogs, and pursue carrier certification and channel listings for products running RuvStack.

Edge AI for Wireless Markets

SIMSY connects devices across more than 600 networks in over 140 countries for developers, integrators and enterprises. The partnership targets the markets where those connections already run, and where on-site intelligence adds the most.

Carriers, MNOs and MVNOs. Edge AI gives connectivity providers a service to sell on top of the SIM. Products running RuvStack let them offer sensing, local inference and agents at the sites they already connect.

Edge AI gives connectivity providers a service to sell on top of the SIM. Products running RuvStack let them offer sensing, local inference and agents at the sites they already connect. Smart buildings. RuView ™ , part of RuvStack, turns ordinary WiFi into a camera-free sensor for presence and motion, so a building can report how its spaces are used without a camera on site.

RuView , part of RuvStack, turns ordinary WiFi into a camera-free sensor for presence and motion, so a building can report how its spaces are used without a camera on site. EV charging and digital signage. A gateway running RuvStack can watch over a site, act on local data and send only what matters over the cellular link.

A gateway running RuvStack can watch over a site, act on local data and send only what matters over the cellular link. Industrial automation and robotics. On-device inference through ruvLLM ™ and self-learning memory through RuVector ™ let equipment keep working without a round trip to the cloud.

On-device inference through ruvLLM and self-learning memory through RuVector let equipment keep working without a round trip to the cloud. Edge AI and IoT developers. SIMSY’s router kits, API, CLI and MCP server, combined with RuvStack and Ruflo™ multi-agent orchestration, give developers one place to connect, deploy and run agents at the edge.

“Our customers already connect EV chargers, digital signage, industrial equipment and robots through SIMSY,” said Alex Taylor, CEO of SIMSY. “With RuvStack they can do more than connect those devices. They can run AI on site, sense what is happening around them and keep the data on a private network. We are pleased to bring Cognitum One to the carriers we work with, starting here in Manchester.”

Built on RuvStack, One of the Most Downloaded Open-Source AI Platforms

RuvStack is Cognitum One’s edge-intelligence stack, created by Reuven “rUv” Cohen and published through ruvnet on GitHub. It includes RuView camera-free WiFi sensing, RuVector self-learning memory, and Ruflo multi-agent orchestration. RuView runs with ruOS on CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and edge devices customers already own. RuvStack has passed 116 million downloads and is adding nearly 1 million a day, an annualized run rate of about 350 million.

The ruvnet portfolio. More than 116 million registry downloads across npm and crates.io, adding nearly 1 million downloads a day, and more than 200,000 GitHub stars across projects.

More than 116 million registry downloads across npm and crates.io, adding nearly 1 million downloads a day, and more than 200,000 GitHub stars across projects. RuView on GitHub. More than 100,000 stars, making it one of the most-starred open-source projects on GitHub.

More than 100,000 stars, making it one of the most-starred open-source projects on GitHub. Daily audience. About 220,000 to 250,000 page visits a day.

About 220,000 to 250,000 page visits a day. Social and press reach. Millions of TikTok impressions, and coverage of Cohen’s work in Fortune, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal in the last year.

Why It Matters

Connectivity alone is becoming a commodity, and enterprises want AI where their equipment is, not only in the cloud. Sending every reading from every site to a data center costs bandwidth, adds latency and moves sensitive data off premises. Edge AI that the customer controls changes that: the site senses, decides and acts locally, and the network carries only what matters.

The partnership puts the two halves together. SIMSY brings private, managed cellular connectivity, a carrier channel, and the ability to build and support branded products. Cognitum One brings RuvStack, one of the most downloaded open-source AI platforms, and a sovereign control plane that keeps policy central and execution local.

Availability

The partnership is effective today. SIMSY-branded products running RuvStack are available today. Attendees of the Teltonika Networking Solutions event in Manchester can meet both companies on November 10; meetings can be requested at hello@cognitum.one or hello@s-imsy.com. Open-source RuvStack components remain available on GitHub at github.com/ruvnet. Commercial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Resources

Open source on GitHub

ruvnet on GitHub: https://github.com/ruvnet

RuView on GitHub: https://github.com/ruvnet/RuView

Cognitum One and SIMSY

Further reading

Teltonika Networks events: https://www.teltonika-networks.com/events

About Cognitum One

Cognitum One is an ambient intelligence company building the sovereign agentic control plane for regulated enterprises. The control plane is the governance layer between enterprise workflows and the foundation models they use. The enterprise sets the rules, the platform enforces them, and every agent action is recorded with a cryptographic witness that can be exported to an auditor. Policy is centralized and execution stays local, on premises, inside trusted infrastructure such as PostgreSQL or on sovereign edge appliances, so data and intellectual property never leave the customer’s boundary. The Cognitum stack perceives through RuView camera-free sensing. It reasons with ruvLLM private inference and RuVector self-learning memory, governs its models through MetaLLM, acts through Ruflo multi-agent orchestration with native MCP integration, and adapts through SONA on-device continuous learning, all on the CPUs, GPUs, NPUs and edge devices an enterprise already owns. Cognitum One serves organizations in defense and government, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and cybersecurity. The company is led by Founder and Chief AI Officer Reuven Cohen, creator of the widely used open-source AI projects RuView, Ruflo, RuVector, MetaHarness and MetaLLM, and Founding CEO D. Christopher Keil.

To learn more, visit cognitum.one.

About SIMSY

SIMSY operates its own cellular core network providing secure, private global cellular coverage for enterprise customers. Its modern core network solution provides advanced networking functionality, cyber security controls, centralized traffic routing and policy management. SIMSY simplifies how its customers deploy and manage remote and field connected assets. For more information visit s-imsy.com or get in touch with us at info@s-imsy.com.

Teltonika is a trademark of Teltonika. Raspberry Pi is a trademark of Raspberry Pi Ltd. Orange Pi is a trademark of Shenzhen Xunlong Software Co., Limited. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Cognitum One and SIMSY are not affiliated with or endorsed by Teltonika, and the Teltonika Networking Solutions event is named for context only. RuView GitHub figures are from the public ruvnet/RuView repository as of November 7, 2026. Download, star, traffic and impression figures for the ruvnet portfolio are Cognitum One’s own estimates from public registry and GitHub statistics and internal analytics as of November 7, 2026. The annualized run rate extrapolates recent daily downloads over 12 months.

Media Contacts

Nick Ruest

Chief of Staff, Cognitum One, Inc.

nick@cognitum.one

(416) 477-3336

Alex Taylor

Co-Founder, SIMSY

hello@s-imsy.com

+44 (0)20 3947 9994

SOURCE: Cognitum One

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire