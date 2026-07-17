Simply Shutters Encourages Homeowners to Choose Long-Lasting Home Improvements

Port St. Lucie, Florida-based Simply Shutters is encouraging homeowners to focus on quality, durability, and long-term value when making home improvement decisions.

Simply Shutters is raising awareness about the importance of investing in durable home improvements that last, encouraging homeowners to look beyond short-term savings and consider products designed to provide value for years to come.

The initiative comes as many homeowners continue to balance renovation projects with rising material costs and inflation. According to the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University, Americans spend hundreds of billions of dollars annually on home improvements and repairs. At the same time, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates that construction and demolition activities generate more than 600 million tons of debris each year, highlighting the importance of choosing products built for longevity.

For Simply Shutters, the message reflects the same philosophy that has guided the company since it was founded in 2017.

“Our previous company failed because we tried to be like everyone else in the industry,” the founders said. “When we started Simply Shutters, we wanted to do things differently.”

That different approach centered on one product: plantation shutters. Rather than expanding into multiple window treatment categories, the company focused on improving a single product over time.

“We only offer shutters,” the founders said. “That focus allows us to keep making the product better while making the buying process as easy as possible.”

Over the past several years, Simply Shutters has invested millions of dollars redesigning every component of its PVC plantation shutters.

“We’ve changed every single piece of the shutters,” the founders said. “Instead of accepting the same design that has been in the market for years, we kept improving it.”

The company believes that mindset extends beyond one product category. Homeowners can benefit from taking a long-term view whenever they invest in their homes.

According to the National Association of Home Builders, homeowners increasingly prioritize renovations that improve durability, reduce future maintenance, and add lasting value to their homes. Rather than replacing products repeatedly, selecting well-made materials can help reduce waste while improving the overall homeowner experience.

“Our goal has always been to offer the best product we can at a price normal people can afford,” the founders said. “Quality shouldn’t only be available to a small group of homeowners.”

Simply Shutters has now served more than 50,000 homes, grown from four employees to approximately 50 full-time team members, and continues expanding its operations while maintaining its focus on product development and customer service.

The company hopes more homeowners will take time to research products carefully, compare long-term value instead of just upfront cost, and ask questions about product design, warranties, and installation before making purchasing decisions.

“We’ve always believed that improving the product is never finished,” the founders said. “There is always another way to make something better.”

What You Can Do

Homeowners can help make smarter, longer-lasting home improvement decisions by:

Researching how long products are designed to last before purchasing.

Comparing warranties instead of focusing only on price.

Asking how products have been improved over time.

Choosing products that require less replacement and maintenance.

Learning about installation methods before hiring a contractor.

Supporting companies that continue investing in product innovation.

Maintaining existing home features to extend their lifespan.

Sharing experiences to help other homeowners make informed decisions.

By taking these simple steps, homeowners can make more informed choices that support long-term value, reduce unnecessary waste, and encourage higher standards across the home improvement industry.

To read the full interview, visit the website here .

About the Initiative

The Choose Long-Lasting Home Improvements initiative encourages homeowners to think beyond short-term costs and consider durability, craftsmanship, and long-term value when planning renovation projects. The goal is to promote informed decision-making that benefits homeowners, their communities, and the longevity of residential housing.

Contact:

Info@simplyshutters.com

SOURCE: Simply Shutters

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire