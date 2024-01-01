Simplify Healthcare Announces Leadership Transition: Ruchir Ranjan Named Chief Executive Officer

Founder Mohammed Vaid to Continue Active Strategic Involvement as Founder, Executive Chair, and Chief Solution Architect.





AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading provider of cloud-based healthcare technology solutions for payers, today announced that Ruchir Ranjan, currently Chief Customer Officer, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Company founder Mohammed Vaid will transition to the role of Founder, Executive Chair, and Chief Solution Architect, continuing to work closely with the leadership team on strategic initiatives and long-term growth plans.

This leadership transition follows a deliberate six-month succession planning process and reflects Simplify Healthcare’s commitment to sustainable growth and continued innovation in the healthcare technology sector.

“Ruchir has been instrumental in building deep relationships with our customers and driving exceptional outcomes across our client base,” said Mohammed. “Over the past 3 years, he has demonstrated remarkable leadership, strategic thinking, and an unwavering commitment to our mission of transforming healthcare. This transition positions Simplify Healthcare for its next chapter of growth, and I’m confident that under his leadership, we will continue to innovate and serve our customers at the highest level.”

As Chief Customer Officer, Ruchir led Simplify Healthcare’s customer success and growth organization, achieving 100% growth over 3 years and expanding relationships with 70+ health plans across 200+ solutions. He joined Simplify Healthcare in 2022 and has been integral to the company’s growth from 600+ to 900+ employees and 40 to 70+ health plan customers.

“I am honored to take on this role at such an exciting time for Simplify Healthcare,” said Ruchir. “Our team has built industry-leading solutions that are making a real difference for health plans and the members and providers they serve. I am committed to continuing our customer-first approach, accelerating innovation, and building on the strong foundation Mohammed has created. Together with our talented team across the US and India, we will continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in healthcare technology.”

Simplify Healthcare serves 70+ health plans across the United States, providing cloud-based AI-powered integrated solutions for benefits administration, provider management, claims automation, and customer experience.

Simplify Healthcare is a leading healthcare technology company providing cloud-based AI-powered SaaS solutions for health insurance payers. Founded in 2008, Simplify Healthcare serves Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, ACA, and Commercial health plans with an integrated platform that streamlines operations, improves member experience, and drives better health outcomes. With 900+ employees across the United States and India, Simplify Healthcare is committed to transforming healthcare delivery through innovative technology solutions. For more information, visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com.

