Simonetta Lein, SLTV Network, and Ausonia Partners Announce Season 7 of The Simonetta Lein Show and Global Speaking Launch, Expanding Media Empire

Fashion icon, media entrepreneur, and top global influencer enters the international speaking circuit as her viral celebrity talk show returns on SLTV Network for its seventh season.

Global fashion icon, philanthropist, and media mogul Simonetta Lein , ranked among the top five mega influencers in the world, is launching a bold new chapter. With over 24 million followers and a growing international media footprint, Simonetta officially enters the global speaking circuit-timed with the highly anticipated Season 7 premiere of The Simonetta Lein Show, debuting Summer 2025 on SLTV Network.

A Global Talk Show Phenomenon Enters Its Next Chapter

Since its debut, The Simonetta Lein Show has become one of the most-watched and viral celebrity talk shows in the digital space. With past guests including Mark Cuban, Ice-T, Steve-O, and the late Bob Saget, the show has built a reputation for insightful, purpose-driven storytelling that reaches millions across streaming and social platforms.

Season 7 promises to elevate the series further with a new slate of A-list guests, expanded global distribution, and a renewed commitment to meaningful dialogue – produced by SLTV Network and Ausonia Partners , the boutique media studio powering Simonetta’s entertainment vision.

Simonetta Lein Takes the Global Stage

Coinciding with the show’s new season, Simonetta is launching a global speaking career, offering keynotes and thought leadership at business forums, leadership summits, and media events worldwide.

Her signature speaking topics include:

The Evolution of Influence in the Age of AI

From Platform to Legacy: Turning Visibility into Real-World Impact

Purpose-Driven Branding for Entrepreneurs and Creators

Women Shaping the Future of Media and Business

Fluent in English, Italian, and conversational Spanish, Simonetta brings a rare combination of global elegance, cultural fluency, and sharp business insight to stages across continents.

At the Crossroads of Influence and Innovation

With the influencer and digital media landscape evolving rapidly, Simonetta Lein stands at a powerful intersection of fashion, philanthropy, technology, and storytelling. Her media company is exploring new formats-from immersive interviews to AI-powered content strategies-while continuing to serve as a trusted voice for millions.

A Diversified and Purpose-Driven Brand

Simonetta’s business model reflects the modern creator economy:

Original content and celebrity programming

Global speaking and leadership engagements

Branded partnerships and media innovation

Philanthropy and impact through The Wishwall Foundation

This diversified platform is what sets her brand apart – leveraging influence for measurable, mission-aligned impact.

Simonetta Lein Entertainment x Ausonia Partners

At the heart of her expansion is Simonetta Lein Entertainment, backed by Ausonia Partners, a next-generation development studio producing high-impact content with a luxury edge. From celebrity series to scripted originals, the collaboration is setting a new standard in purpose-driven entertainment.

Their shared vision: merge strategy and storytelling, connecting high-conversion content with global, media-savvy audiences.

The Wishwall Foundation: Turning Influence into Action

Simonetta’s philanthropic anchor, The Wishwall Foundation, continues to grant life-changing wishes in over 20 countries, providing support in areas such as medical access, education, women’s rights, and more.

The foundation also offers strategic CSR alignment for brands, combining media exposure with meaningful outcomes.

A Compelling Vision for the Future

With Season 7 set to premiere and her global speaking tour underway, Simonetta Lein is cementing her legacy as a modern media leader and cultural change-maker. In her words:

“In today’s digital economy, influence means nothing without intention. The most powerful platforms are the ones used to lift others.”

