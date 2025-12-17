Silver X Mining Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options and Restricted Share Units

SILVER X MINING CORP. (TSXV:AGX)(OTCQB:AGXPF)(F:AGX) (“Silver X” or the “Company“) announces that it has granted 450,000 restricted share units with a term of 1 year and 900,000 stock options to directors and officers of the Company, in accordance with the Company’s omnibus incentive plan dated August 9, 2024. Each stock option will have an exercise price of C$0.79 and will have a term of 6 years. The grant of the stock options and restricted share units is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Silver X Mining Corp. is a rapidly expanding silver producer and developer advancing the Nueva Recuperada Project in Peru, a 20,795-hectare, district-scale land package with two mining units and over 200 targets. Current production at the Tangana Mining Unit is scaling alongside the planned restart of the Plata Mine, supporting a path to ~6 million AgEq ounces annually by 2029. With immediate revenue, scalable growth, and long-term discovery upside – all within one integrated project – Silver X is building the next-generation silver company defined by growth, resilience, and responsible mining. For more information visit our website at www.silverxmining.com.

