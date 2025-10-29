Signal Advance(R) (OTC:SIGL) Hits Another Cybersecurity Milestone: Validates AI Resistant Analog Encryption

Signal Advance, Inc. (OTCID:SIGL) announced new test results confirming that its patented Analog Guard® encryption system resists decryption by advanced artificial intelligence (AI) models-evidence that its analog-domain design provides intrinsic defense against next-generation AI threats.

As recently as October 10, 2025, IBM explained on its Think Blog that “AI is the overarching system. Machine learning is a subset of AI. Deep learning is a subfield of machine learning, and neural networks make up the backbone of deep learning algorithms.”

In recent tests, two different modern machine-learning AI architectures failed to recognize any patterns, keys, or message correlations within Analog Guard®-encrypted data. Prediction accuracy remained near 50 percent-essentially random guessing, a coin toss-showing no learnable relationship between the encrypted signals and their original content.

Because attacks start with exploitable structure, removing it leaves AI with no learnable signal; in our tests, models stayed at chance (~50%) and could not infer the analog key or message. “Even modern AI couldn’t identify which key or message was behind the data,” said Chris Hymel, Ph.D., CEO of Signal Advance.

Dr. Hymel continued by saying, that these results validate Analog Guard’s core strength: its analog-domain architecture is inherently secure from digital attacks – delivering game changing, resilience to AI-driven threats.

A New Foundation for Cybersecurity

Conventional digital encryption’s dependence on mathematical transformations makes it increasingly vulnerable to AI and quantum attacks.

Analog Guard® replaces math-based security with physics-based signal modulation, continuously varying waveforms and analog keys that defy algorithmic prediction – providing AI and quantum resilience.

This achievement positions Analog Guard® as a future-resilient encryption platform for defense, critical infrastructure, industrial, and secure-communications markets-sectors already facing AI-accelerated vulnerabilities.

Next Steps

Signal Advance® will expand AI-resistance testing across additional models and datasets and intends to publish selected findings for independent review. These studies will further substantiate Analog Guard® as a commercially ready, defensible encryption technology with strong intellectual-property protection and multi-market licensing potential.

Signal Advance® (OTCID:SIGL) develops analog-domain signal-processing technologies that complement and harden digital cybersecurity systems. Its Analog Guard® platform provides hardware-level encryption built for resilience against AI and quantum threats.

Analog Guard® and Signal Advance® are registered trademarks of Signal Advance, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

