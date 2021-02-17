SightCall Partners with Legrand Group, Provides AR-Guided Remote Customer Support through Client Call Centers

Solution will launch initially in French call centers this month

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–SightCall, an augmented reality (AR)-enabled visual assistance platform, announced today it has partnered with Legrand Group, a global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructure based in Limoges, France, with operations in more than 90 countries. It will provide AR-powered remote support through Salesforce Service Cloud for issues troubleshooting on job sites, enhancing rapid service solutions for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

“As an industry leader in electrical infrastructure looks to the future of customer service, we are honored to be a part of its continued effort to improve client satisfaction through digital assistance tools,” said Thomas Cottereau, founder and CEO of SightCall. “SightCall will enable all of Legrand France call center specialists to serve clients with dynamic remote call quality and the added benefit of full and close integration with their existing Salesforce CRM.”

SightCall provides Legrand with the ability to deliver expert advice and video support to customers while on-site at construction locations. This service not only helps customers easily explain their issue, but also helps agents to answer them quickly and with more accuracy. If a Legrand agent does not immediately have the best answer for customers during a call, the agent can record part of the video session, share it with their internal teams and collaborate to find the most suitable solution for a customer’s request.

Call center team members will be able to rapidly resolve cases while pulling data into the Salesforce case file or work order, drawing on tools like Smart Optical Character Recognition for camera-led, touchless data entry. For simple troubleshooting fixes, clients can be guided by a Legrand call center specialist walking them through solutions using an active AR interface, a pointing and drawing tool, as well as screen-sharing. All calls are supported by high-definition audio and video quality, regardless of a location’s bandwidth levels, and benefit from full GDPR compliance.

Starting this month, SightCall will be rolled out to all client call center teams of Legrand France.

With SightCall, Legrand expects to realize increased net promoter scores, better client satisfaction and decision-making that is both quick and accurate, with precise knowledge and advice context in front of the work being done by the remote client. Despite social distancing measures necessitated by the pandemic, its work will progress with minimal disruption and friction, and without compromising Legrand’s mission of offering high-quality client support services and expertise.

“By integrating SightCall, we are demonstrating a core mission of Legrand to create simplicity across business areas and processes,” said David Gonzalez, Head of Customer Relationship Center, Legrand France. “Everywhere it is used, SightCall will provide an enhanced service experience with quicker turnaround that can shorten project lengths, improves the lives of residential and corporate customers, and more quickly connects them to innovative and sustainable solutions in electrical and digital infrastructure.”

About Legrand Group

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and sustainable growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings—including Eliot* connected products with enhanced value in use. Legrand reported sales of over €6.6 billion in 2019. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and Euronext ESG 80 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819). https://www.legrandgroup.com

About SightCall

SightCall is the world’s leading augmented-reality powered video cloud platform, delivering live, remote interactions between business and customers on every continent around the globe. In a connected, mobile-first world, businesses leveraging SightCall have the ability to see what their customers see and guide them remotely. With more than 10 years of experience in remote video assistance, SightCall helps businesses transform their customer service and field service with the power of augmented reality and live video. Visit sightcall.com to learn more.

