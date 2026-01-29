SIGGRAPH 2026 Welcomes Computer Graphics Innovations With Real-World Impact

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — SIGGRAPH, the premier conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques worldwide, is preparing for the 53rd annual conference taking place July 2026. This volunteer-driven event is home to a community of computer graphics innovators, all of whom champion inspiration, new experiences, and transformative technology.

As the annual gathering for building community and expanding connections in the computer graphics industry, SIGGRAPH 2026 will unite passionate technical and creative minds looking to advance innovation and to have a direct impact on real-world applications. For the first time since 2023, the conference returns to Los Angeles this year, 19–23 July. SIGGRAPH 2026 is now accepting submissions for many of the conference’s key programs, with the next major deadline closing 10 February. SIGGRAPH 2026 invites researchers, creators, and enthusiasts from academia, industry, or beyond to contribute their discoveries and innovations.

“SIGGRAPH 2026 is a powerful reminder of how computer graphics technologies drive innovation across a vast range of fields,” Conference Chair Chris Redmann says. “We are seeing breakthroughs transform everything from robotics and astronomy to architecture, film, and gaming. What excites me most this year is the sense of connection. The most significant progress often occurs when a solution in one discipline sparks a revolution in another, and I can’t wait to see how the research debuting here will bring our global community even closer together.”

As a cross-community exchange of knowledge and excellence, SIGGRAPH is particularly interested in examining current and emerging topics like physical AI, robotics, computer vision, gaming, and technical content. Two of the conference’s core research programs — Art Papers and Technical Papers — frequently cover advancements in these spaces. Both programs recently achieved an impressive number of submissions, with 204 contributions to Art Papers and 1,124 submissions to Technical Papers. In the conference’s 53 years, these submissions stats are setting new records for the programs.

With creative industry jobs in LA County making up 8% of California’s workforce, SIGGRAPH’s return to this frequent host city is an exciting occasion for researchers and creatives alike to transcend the boundaries of computer graphics. Of SIGGRAPH’s more than 20 conference programs, many are open for submission. Opportunities include contributing to SIGGRAPH’s leading immersive and interactive programs like Real-Time Live!, Emerging Technologies, or the Immersive Pavilion. As SIGGRAPH 2026 finds its home in Hollywood, Production Sessions and the Computer Animation Festival, an Academy Award® Qualifying Festival, are seeking the cutting-edge stories told both behind the scenes and on the screen. After the launch of two new programs at SIGGRAPH 2025, the conference is excited to welcome back Spatial Storytelling and Technical Workshops, where creators and researchers are invited to share how stories unfold across extended reality and engage in advanced discussions, respectively. More details about the conference experience, including the program and registration details, will be available in the months leading up to SIGGRAPH 2026.

In the spirit of sparking fresh connections and collaborations, SIGGRAPH is already looking ahead to 2028. ACM SIGGRAPH has appointed Diana Arellano of the Animationsinstitut at Filmakademie Baden-Württemberg as SIGGRAPH 2028 Conference Chair. A longtime volunteer for both ACM SIGGRAPH and SIGGRAPH conferences, Arellano will lead the 55th conference, taking place in Vancouver, British Columbia, 30 July–3 August 2028. Arellano will follow SIGGRAPH 2027 Conference Chair Kristy Pron and the Anaheim, California, event, 8–12 August 2027. For now, build upon a 53-year legacy in enhancing computer graphics’ impact by submitting to SIGGRAPH 2026.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2026

ACM , the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2026, the 53rd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 19–23 July at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

