SIGGRAPH 2026 Returns to Los Angeles, Spotlighting Southern California’s Computer Graphics Community

Dozens of Los Angeles-area artists, researchers, and studios take the world stage at the 53rd annual SIGGRAPH conference, from blockbuster visual effects to university research

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — The 53rd annual SIGGRAPH conference will bring together thousands of innovators, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world at the Los Angeles Convention Center from Sunday, 19 July through Thursday, 23 July 2026 to explore today’s innovations, trends, and future predictions of computer graphics and interactive techniques. For the first time since 2023, the conference returns to LA, a frequent host city and a global capital of film, games, and immersive media.

LA will not only serve as the host city for SIGGRAPH 2026 but also take center stage, showcasing its creative and technical talent throughout the conference. With the creative industries accounting for 15.4% of California’s total employment when direct, indirect, and induced jobs are counted, local innovators will lead and contribute to sessions, forums, panels, workshops, and more, highlighting Southern California’s vital role in shaping the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques.

“LA always feels like home for SIGGRAPH. It’s exciting to be back, where we’re able to welcome the broad and vibrant community of artists and technologists in Southern California and beyond,” said SIGGRAPH 2026 Conference Chair Chris Redmann. “The SIGGRAPH community in LA really represents a cross-section of the entire community: World-class research institutes, world-class studios, both film and game, and everything in between.”

SIGGRAPH 2026 continues its mission to build communities that invent, educate, inspire, and redefine the computer graphics landscape. While the conference draws talent from around the world, LA-based professionals are making a significant impact across nearly every facet of the event. Some of the locally based contributors include top talent from Lightstorm Entertainment, Paramount Animation, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks, Netflix and its Eyeline Labs, Magnopus, Electronic Arts, and Activision, alongside leading researchers and educators from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and the University of Southern California (USC).

Attendees can find these local leaders featured in a variety of roles, including the following sessions and experiences:

Los Angeles’ presence at SIGGRAPH 2026 further proves the region’s role in shaping the upcoming trends of computer graphics and interactive technology. For the full conference lineup and registration details, please visit s2026.siggraph.org.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2026

ACM, the Association for Computing Machinery, is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. ACM SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2026, the 53rd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 19–23 July at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

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SOURCE SIGGRAPH 2026