SIGGRAPH 2025 Ignites Global AI Dialogue Across Art, Science, and Industry

Conference Unites Diverse Disciplines to Explore the Expanding Role of Artificial Intelligence in Creativity, Computation, and Connection.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From immersive installations and intelligent agents to generative pipelines and ethical design, SIGGRAPH 2025, is shaping the conversation around artificial intelligence (AI) across every corner of its world-renowned conference. Coming to the Vancouver Convention Centre from Sunday, 10 August through Thursday, 14 August 2025, the 52nd annual conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques will showcase a wide range of AI-powered innovation that is revolutionizing how we create, communicate, and collaborate.

“From the Art Gallery to Technical Papers, Courses to the Educator’s Forum, and everything in between, AI is not just a single topic at SIGGRAPH — it is the conversation itself,” said Ginger Alford, SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair. “This year’s conference features how AI is an incredibly powerful tool for creators and visual effects, provides AI-powered interactive experiences for attendees to engage in, and explores future directions in Spatial AI and Physical AI as we see our technology interacting more and more with the physical world we inhabit and further blurring the lines between physical and digital.”

Exploring the AI Ecosystem at SIGGRAPH 2025

SIGGRAPH 2025 offers a sweeping cross-section of sessions and experiences exploring AI’s impact:

Whether you’re coding the next neural rendering tool, curating AI-driven installations, or designing with intelligent systems, SIGGRAPH 2025 is where the global conversation on AI comes to life.

AI and the Future of Computer Graphics

As AI continues its rapid ascent, with the global AI market valued at $758 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $3.7 trillion by 2034, SIGGRAPH stands at the intersection of technology and creativity. The conference helps artists and developers learn how to use these tools to better communicate, create, and tell their stories.

Recent industry surveys indicate that 83% of creative professionals have now integrated generative AI tools into their workflows, with adoption spanning animation, design, real-time production, and beyond. SIGGRAPH is where artists and engineers, researchers, and practitioners come together to explore how AI can amplify imagination, reshape pipelines, and inspire entirely new modes of storytelling. As the creative potential of AI expands, SIGGRAPH remains the place where creators learn how to turn new tools into compelling narratives.

For deeper insight into the future of AI and graphics, read how NVIDIA research leaders are advancing the next generation of AI in this recent ACM SIGGRAPH Blog article, “NVIDIA Research Leaders on the Next Generation of AI “. Explore the conference schedule to see the full AI lineup and register to attend SIGGRAPH 2025.

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2025

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2025 , the 52nd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 10–14 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with a Virtual Access option.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siggraph-2025-ignites-global-ai-dialogue-across-art-science-and-industry-302523813.html

SOURCE SIGGRAPH 2025