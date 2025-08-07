SIGGRAPH 2025 Draws Global Attention to Vancouver’s Leading Computer Graphics Professionals

More Than 40 of Vancouver’s Talented Professionals Take the World Stage at the 52nd Annual SIGGRAPH Conference, an Educational Experience That Showcases the Latest in Integrated Technology and Computer Graphics.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 52nd annual SIGGRAPH conference will bring together thousands of innovators, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world to the Vancouver Convention Centre from Sunday, 10 August through Thursday, 14 August 2025 to explore today’s innovations, trends, and future predictions of computer graphics and interactive technologies. Vancouver will not only serve as the host city for SIGGRAPH 2025 , but will also take center stage as its creative and technical talent is showcased across the conference. Local innovators will lead and contribute to workshops, forums, panels, demonstrations, and more, highlighting Vancouver’s vital role in shaping the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques.

“Vancouver is more than just the host city for SIGGRAPH 2025; it’s a global hub for visual effects, animation, and interactive technology,” said SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford. “The city’s vibrant creative community, world-class studios, and commitment to innovation make it the perfect setting for conversations that will shape the future of our industry. We’re thrilled to return to a place that continues to play a vital role in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”

SIGGRAPH 2025 continues its mission to build communities that invent, educate, inspire, and redefine the computer graphics landscape. While the conference draws talent from around the world, Vancouver-based professionals are making a significant impact across every facet of the event. Some of the locally based contributors include top talent from DNEG, Image Engine, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Netflix, Epic Games, and Roblox, alongside leading researchers and educators from Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia.

Attendees can find these local leaders featured in a variety of roles, including the following sessions and experiences:

Vancouver’s presence at SIGGRAPH 2025 further proves the city’s role in shaping the upcoming trends of computer graphics and interactive technology. For the full conference lineup and registration details, please visit s2025.siggraph.org .

About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2025

The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2025 , the 52nd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 10–14 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with a Virtual Access option.

