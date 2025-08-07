SIGGRAPH 2025 Draws Global Attention to Vancouver’s Leading Computer Graphics Professionals
More Than 40 of Vancouver’s Talented Professionals Take the World Stage at the 52nd Annual SIGGRAPH Conference, an Educational Experience That Showcases the Latest in Integrated Technology and Computer Graphics.
VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 52nd annual SIGGRAPH conference will bring together thousands of innovators, researchers, and industry leaders from around the world to the Vancouver Convention Centre from Sunday, 10 August through Thursday, 14 August 2025 to explore today’s innovations, trends, and future predictions of computer graphics and interactive technologies. Vancouver will not only serve as the host city for SIGGRAPH 2025, but will also take center stage as its creative and technical talent is showcased across the conference. Local innovators will lead and contribute to workshops, forums, panels, demonstrations, and more, highlighting Vancouver’s vital role in shaping the future of computer graphics and interactive techniques.
“Vancouver is more than just the host city for SIGGRAPH 2025; it’s a global hub for visual effects, animation, and interactive technology,” said SIGGRAPH 2025 Conference Chair Ginger Alford. “The city’s vibrant creative community, world-class studios, and commitment to innovation make it the perfect setting for conversations that will shape the future of our industry. We’re thrilled to return to a place that continues to play a vital role in pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”
SIGGRAPH 2025 continues its mission to build communities that invent, educate, inspire, and redefine the computer graphics landscape. While the conference draws talent from around the world, Vancouver-based professionals are making a significant impact across every facet of the event. Some of the locally based contributors include top talent from DNEG, Image Engine, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Netflix, Epic Games, and Roblox, alongside leading researchers and educators from Simon Fraser University and the University of British Columbia.
Attendees can find these local leaders featured in a variety of roles, including the following sessions and experiences:
- Appy Hour allows attendees to experience the future of mobile app technology, engage with developers, and interact with the next generation of on-the-go media. This year, the University of Victoria is developing a project with the Royal BC Museum that changes the way exhibits engage visitors, both in person and online. Maps, satellite data, and museum collections are exposed in an eXtended Reality. Four of the 12 presenters from “Tech Tales: Digital Storytelling with the Royal BC Museum” are from Vancouver, including Tianyu Fang, Zeyu Li, Jinda Zhang, and Yvonne Coady from Northeastern University.
- Art Papers is the premier venue to publish critical findings in art and technology research. Accepted Art Papers are published in the Proceedings of the ACM on Computer Graphics and Interactive Techniques (PACMCGIT) special issue on SIGGRAPH 2025 Art Papers. Vancouver representation comes from the authors of “Synedelica: Mixed Reality Reimagined”, which challenges traditional approaches to mixed reality by transforming physical environments through a synesthetic experience. This artwork emphasizes the potential for immersive technology to mediate reality itself, fostering social interaction and shared experiences. Authors are John Desnoyers-Stewart (VR design and development at the University of British Columbia), Noah Miller (Simon Fraser University), and Bernhard Riecke (Advisor, Simon Fraser University).
- Animation Theater In Conversation sessions are a part of the SIGGRAPH 2025 Computer Animation Festival, the premier showcase of the year’s most innovative and compelling animated works, which offer attendees an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at upcoming animated features, followed by live, in-person conversations with people behind the productions. “Animation Theater In Conversation: In Your Dreams” will provide a sneak peek of the upcoming Netflix feature animation release “In Your Dreams”, a comedy adventure about Stevie and her brother Elliot who journey into the landscape of their dreams, followed by conversations with Director Alex Woo (Kuku Studios), and Sony Pictures Imageworks Visual Effects Supervisor Nicola Lavender and Head of Character Animation Sacha Kapijimpanga. Lavender and Kapijimpanga call Vancouver home.
- SIGGRAPH 2025 Courses welcome beginners and experts alike to immerse themselves in foundational topics and state-of-the-art emerging research and methods, creating connections across all audiences. This year’s lineup features several standout Vancouver-based presenters:
- “OpenVDB”, presented by Vancouver’s own Dan Bailey (ILM) and his team, covers the latest developments and tools in the open source library.
- “Level-of-Detail for Geometry Processing and Simulation” features Hsueh-Ti Derek Liu (Roblox) as he explores modern LoD techniques beyond rendering.
- “Visualization Analysis and Design”, led by Tamara Munzner (University of British Columbia), focuses on data and task abstractions, as well as the design choices for visual encoding and interaction.
- “VR That Doesn’t Make You Sick: Understanding & Mitigating Cybersickness”, presented by Bernhard E. Riecke (Advisor, Simon Fraser University) and team, bridges research and industry, equipping developers, designers, and researchers with science-backed strategies to mitigate cybersickness through optimized locomotion, interaction, and environment design.
- “Path Guiding in Production and Recent Advancements” shares nitty-gritty details and challenges when integrating path guiding into production rendering systems. Among the lecturers is Lea Reichardt (Walt Disney Animation Studios).
- “USD in Production” expands upon previously presented best practices for pipeline infrastructure and integration as explored with Reuben Bloom (Netflix Animation Studios) and team.
- The goal of the Educator’s Forum is to inspire the next generation by engaging with a dedicated community of computer graphics professionals and educators who are committed to cultivating the bright minds of tomorrow and sharing what’s new in curriculum, pedagogy, tools, and career development. This year’s panels include Vancouver industry leaders. “Education Disrupted” is presented by Greg Berridge (Epic Games), and “Navigating The Future of VFX Education” will feature Shaun Roth (Industrial Light & Magic).
- Additional events include Frontiers, turning the spotlight on emerging, multi-industry topics and discussions. Vancouver presenters include Loc Dao (DigiBC), Patrick Parra Pennefather (Sound designer, University of British Columbia, Design for Humans), Sang Mah (Pacific Coastal Computing Assn), Steve DiPaola, (Simon Fraser University), Derrick Carter (Sawmill Studios Inc.), Juliana Loh (Juliana Loh Studios), Shannon Cuykendall (Simon Fraser University), Noah Miller (Simon Fraser University), Nasim Jahangiri (NZ Technologies Inc.), and Thecla Schiphorst (Simon Fraser University).
- Vancouver-based experts will also contribute to Labs, Posters, Technical Papers, Spatial Storytelling, Production Sessions, Technical Workshops, and Talks.
Vancouver’s presence at SIGGRAPH 2025 further proves the city’s role in shaping the upcoming trends of computer graphics and interactive technology. For the full conference lineup and registration details, please visit s2025.siggraph.org.
About ACM, ACM SIGGRAPH, and SIGGRAPH 2025
The Association for Computing Machinery (ACM) is the world’s largest educational and scientific computing society, uniting educators, researchers, and professionals to inspire dialogue, share resources, and address the field’s challenges. SIGGRAPH is a special interest group within ACM that serves as an interdisciplinary community for members in research, technology, and applications in computer graphics and interactive techniques. The SIGGRAPH conference is the world’s leading annual interdisciplinary educational experience showcasing the latest in computer graphics and interactive techniques. SIGGRAPH 2025, the 52nd annual conference hosted by ACM SIGGRAPH, will take place live 10–14 August at the Vancouver Convention Centre, along with a Virtual Access option.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/siggraph-2025-draws-global-attention-to-vancouvers-leading-computer-graphics-professionals-302524694.html
SOURCE SIGGRAPH 2025