Sidney Hits 60% TREO via Leach + 30% via Gravity – Dual Gold-REE Fortress, 100% U.S.A.

Sidney Resources Corp. (OTCID:SDRC) (“Sidney” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a major advancement at its flagship Warren District Project in the historic Warren Mining District, Idaho. Recent metallurgical testing has successfully produced both gold and rare earth element (REE) concentrates from Lucky Ben and Knott vein ore using a simple, environmentally friendly gravity separation process. Preliminary results from the Company’s internal laboratory demonstrate the ability to concentrate REE-bearing monazite sands with and without nitric acid leach yielding 30% TREO via gravity alone and over 60% TREO in post-leach Knott Vein residuals – using targeted nitric acid only in the leach path. A dual-process, low-impact pipeline for U.S. critical minerals.

“This isn’t hype – it’s a fortified moat in the war for American resource sovereignty,” said Sean-Rae Zalewski, CEO.

“Like compounding interest on undervalued granite, our ore delivers 20 g/t gold and30% TREO via gravity alone – or over 60% TREO with targeted nitric leach.

We’re not chasing REEs. We’re weaponizing monazite – 70% cheaper, 100% domestic, and DoD-grade from Idaho’s batholith.”

Key Highlights from Preliminary Internal Lab Results

20 g/t Au + 30% TREO via gravity (no reagents)

60%+ TREO in post-leach residuals (Knott Vein) – highest-grade U.S. monazite

70% cost reduction vs. flotation/acid leach

40%+ NPV uplift from REE credits (preliminary)

Scalable flowsheet: Upgrades enhance gold-REE output, reducing operating costs, with REE byproduct credits enhancing project NPV.

Rich History and Untapped Potential of Monazite in the Warren District, Idaho

The Warren Mining District, located in Idaho’s Idaho County within the Idaho Batholith, is a legendary gold mining region that produced over 1.5 million ounces of placer and lode gold from the 1860s through the early 1900s. Named after the Warren brothers who discovered gold in 1864, the district is renowned for its rich paleochannels and quartz veins. Less known but equally significant is its world-class monazite potential, documented in historical USGS reports as a byproduct of placer gold operations in Warren.

– Historical Production: Early 20th-century USGS bulletins (e.g., **Bulletin 814, 1930** and **Professional Paper 180, 1933**) detail monazite sands recovered from Lucky Ben placers, assaying **3-7% TREO**. Over 300 tons of monazite concentrates were shipped from Idaho districts pre-WWII for thorium and REE extraction, with Warren contributing significantly due to its granitic source rocks.

“True value lies in the margin of safety – Warren’s documented 3-7% TREO monazite provides exactly that, buried in plain sight since the 1930s.”

– Benjamin Graham (paraphrased)

– Geological Endowment: The district’s **Idaho Batholith granites** host placer and hard-rock monazite in pegmatites, aplites, and quartz veins, often co-mineralized with gold and heavy minerals. “The REEs are not confined to the vein system. This leaves value in the surrounding material as we drift.“

– Steve Dobson, Chief Geologist

– Strategic Value: Monazite is the highest-grade primary REE source globally (up to 60% TREO), rich in heavy REEs essential for EVs, wind turbines, and defense tech. With Idaho emerging as a domestic REE hub, Warren’s monazite represents a secure, U.S.-sourced alternative amid rising REE prices and China’s 90% global supply dominance.

The suite of rare earth elements identified includes both light and heavy rare earths, cerium (Ce), lanthanum (La), praseodymium (Pr), neodymium (Nd), samarium (Sm), yttrium (Y), gadolinium (Gd), dysprosium (Dy), and holmium (Ho) – representing a complete monazite-xenotime-type mineral signature. These elements are critical for high-performance magnet and defense applications, with Nd, Pr, and Dy essential for permanent magnet alloys and Y and Gd used in advanced energy and electronics technologies. The presence of thorium (Th), tungsten (W), and phosphorus (P) further supports the classification of the Warren District material as a naturally enriched monazite-bearing system, underscoring its potential as a domestic source of strategic rare earth elements.

Multiple Initiatives Launched to Accelerate Development

Sidney is advancing the Warren District Project on multiple fronts to fast-track toward production:

1. Partnership with Hazen Research: The Company has engaged Hazen Research Inc. (Golden, CO), a world-renowned metallurgy firm, for advanced flowsheet optimization, locked-cycle testing, and pilot plant testing.

2. Project-Wide Sampling Campaign: A comprehensive sample program is underway, targeting all historical workings, tailings piles, and areas of interest across 4,000+ acres. Focus includes untested paleochannels and vein extensions, with assays expected in November 2025.

3. Airborne Geophysics: Sidney has engaged Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to conduct a project wide aeromagnetic survey.

4. Drilling Campaign: Western Frontier Exploration & Mining are preparing for a drift and drill campaign for the winter season.

5. Strategic Partnerships: Sidney has engaged with (details confidential) for joint venture exploration, off-take agreements, and technology sharing. These partners bring expertise in monazite cracking and separation, aligning with DoD critical minerals priorities.

“These aren’t handshakes – they are alliances in the REE arms race,” added Zalewski. “DoD-aligned partners bring monazite cracking tech that turns concentrate into deployable dominance.”

Next Steps

– Ongoing Due Diligence: Actively engaging REE industry leaders to maximize asset yield, aligning with the Critical Minerals Security Act to build a sustainable U.S. supply chain. Upon successful testing by off-take partners, third-party verification, and scaling, Sidney will transition from exploration to a catalyst for domestic REE security, targeting full production.

– Q4 2025: Complete sampling, aeromagnetic survey, and initial Hazen sample analysis.

– Q1 2026: Pilot plant commissioning

– 2026: Maiden Resource estimate

About Sidney Resources

Sidney Resources (OTCID:SDRC) is the Palantir of critical minerals – deploying dual-process tech to extract 20 g/t gold + 60% TREO monazite from America’s batholiths, securing supply chains one gravity table at a time.

For more information on Sidney Resources Corporation and its ESG initiatives, visit: https://sidneyresources.com/

