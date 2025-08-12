Sibannac, Inc. Begins Taking Reservations For Its Ayahuasca Retreat At World-Renowned Rythmia In Costa Rica

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC), a trailblazer in next-generation wellness innovation and global lifestyle experiences, is proud to announce its inaugural plant medicine retreat with strategic partners, 4biddenknowledge Inc. and Starwalker Journeys.

This inaugural journey will take place at the renowned Rythmia Life Advancement Center, located in stunning, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, from February 1, 2026 – February 8, 2026. Initial inquiries and reservations are being taken now.

Information is located here: Starwalker Journeys

“Since the initial announcement, we have received a great response and have already started booking spots,” said Sibannac’s CEO, David Mersky. Our program is truly the first of its kind, as we are supplementing the wonderful itinerary Rythmia has built through the addition of lectures and personal education sessions by William Henry and Billy Carson.”

This is more than a plant medicine retreat – it’s an invitation to make first contact, to explore the mysteries of consciousness, to activate your Light Body and walk the path of the Starwalkers, specially designed by the wisdom of Billy Carson and William Henry.

Over seven powerful nights, travelers will engage in sacred plant medicine ceremonies, deep integration, and daily exclusive teachings inspired by Billy and William’s groundbreaking work on ascension, ancient gateways, and the divine human potential – rooted in the mysteries of the Starwalkers, the celestial beings who walk between worlds.

In a time of global awakening and technological transformation, this retreat is your soul’s call to the next level. Whether you’re seeking healing, clarity, or spiritual expansion, StarwalkerAwakening is a portal into higher realms of awareness and embodiment.

Further updates about the retreat will be forthcoming. Sibannac is offering a limited, inaugural discount to early participants through September 1, 2025.

Contact:

Email: iamwilliamhenry@gmail.com

Phone : 615.476.5397

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTCID:SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac is a forward-thinking lifestyle and wellness company which currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products. The Company has officially launched the Starwalker Cafe, with TV celebrity, William Henry, of the hit show, Ancient Aliens. The platform is a premium content provider of podcasts, interviews and educational lectures focused on consciousness exploration. The Company is now designing plant-medicine tours within the U.S. and to exclusive international locations, offering premium psychedelic journey experiences for those seeking consciousness expansion.

For additional information and product updates, follow us and sign up for updates at:

Sibannac, Inc.

www.snncinc.com

x.com/sibannacinc

Media Contact: media@snncinc.com

4biddenknowledge, Inc.

Nikki Sheppard, Media Relations

Email: press@4biddenknowledge.com

Phone: (954) 345-0086

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Sibannac, Inc. (the “Company”), its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which are, in some cases, beyond the Company’s control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities.

SOURCE: Sibannac, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire