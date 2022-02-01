SI Tickets By Sports Illustrated Named Official Ticketing Partner of the American Flag Football League

SI Tickets to Provide Exclusive Ticketing Experiences for AFFL Fans

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In anticipation of its inaugural season, launching on Saturday, April 27, 2024, the American Flag Football League (AFFL) today announced that SI Tickets, the fan-first ticketing marketplace by Sports Illustrated, will be the Official Ticketing Partner of the AFFL.





Under the partnership, the AFFL and SI Tickets will mutually receive marketing sponsorship benefits, including the use of official league and team marks for various online, media, digital, social, and in-game assets. SI Tickets plans to roll out its popular Sports Illustrated Fan Cover promotion around select AFFL games throughout the season, among other initiatives still being planned. Additionally, SI Tickets will serve as the Official Primary Ticketing Provider for games hosted in Boston and Las Vegas.

“In building innovative, accessible, and fan-centric ticketing operations, we’re excited to name SI Tickets the Official Ticketing Partner of the AFFL,” said Brian Michael Cooper, AFFL President & COO. “We’ll have the ability to engage SI Tickets to potentially reach 680 million fans and access its real-time data. Additionally, SI Tickets’ fan-first approach of using blockchain-based ticketing technology for fan engagement, information, and rewards, will help the AFFL meet key ticketing objectives in preparation for the launch of its inaugural season in April 2024.”

The AFFL will leverage SI Tickets’ model that features transparent pricing, no fees on more than 250,000 events, guaranteed 100% refund if the event is canceled for any reason, and its blockchain-based Super Ticket™ technology, which will allow the league and its teams to create unique opportunities to generate new revenue involving sponsorships, merchandise, and hospitality offerings. Through highlights, collectibles, exclusive offers, and more, the Super Ticket™ unlocks engagement opportunities between the league, its teams, and fans before, during, and post games.

“SI Tickets is proud to serve as the Official Ticketing Partner of the American Flag Football League’s inaugural season,” said David Lane, CEO, SI Tickets. “Flag football is one of the fastest growing grassroots sports in America and one that has significant momentum with its recent addition to the LA 2028 Summer Olympics. We look forward to collaborating with the AFFL and its teams to harness this passion and excitement and introduce fans to first-class flag football in the U.S. through unique, authentic experiences that only SI Tickets can offer.”

Sign up at affl.com to be the first to know about tickets. As previously announced, the schedule, host teams, and venues are as follows:

Date Host Team Location April 27 (Inaugural Game) Las Vegas Cashman Field May 4 Dallas Gerald J. Ford Stadium May 11 Boston Veterans Memorial Stadium May 18 Nashville Vanderbilt Soccer | Lacrosse Complex May 25 Las Vegas Cashman Field June 1 Boston Veterans Memorial Stadium June 8 Dallas Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas June 15 Nashville Vanderbilt Soccer | Lacrosse Complex June 22 (Championship Game) Dallas Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas

*Schedule subject to change.

About AFFL

The AFFL was founded in 2016 to grow the game of flag football. We offer youth and women’s competition, and in 2024, the inaugural men’s pro league will launch with teams in Boston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit affl.com and follow the league on X, Facebook, and Instagram.

About SI Tickets

First launched in June 2021, SI Tickets by Sports Illustrated is a fan-first secondary ticketing marketplace, with over $2.5 billion in inventory and 50 million sports, concerts and theater tickets. SI Tickets features transparent pricing, charges zero ($0) fees on more than 250,000 events and guarantees 100% refund if the event is canceled for any reason. With the largest audience in the industry, the SI Tickets marketplace connects more buyers and sellers than any other ticketing platform around the world.

SI Tickets also operates Box Office, an innovative event management and blockchain-backed primary ticketing solution, the first global platform to combine a complete NFT ticket solution for events of any size with visibility and adjacency to traditional, non-NFT tickets alongside the biggest events around the world.

For more information, visit www.sitickets.com, or download the app on iOS and Android.

Contacts

AFFL:

Stefanie Fiondella



203-554-7459



Stefanie@affl.com

SI Tickets:

Matt Ciesluk



704-258-3896



matt.ciesluk@sitickets.com