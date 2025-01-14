Shutterstock Returns to 2025 Sundance Film Festival as Official House Photographer and Leadership Sponsor

Shutterstock brings back exclusive VIP Portrait Studio and Shutterstock Chalet, joins panel to Explore the Future of Branded Entertainment and Audience Engagement

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), a leading global creative platform that fuels impactful storytelling for brands and business leaders through licensable assets, data and AI solutions, and creative production, today announced it is returning to the 2025 Sundance Film Festival as the Official House Photographer and Portrait Studio Partner. The festival, which is often described as one of the most prestigious and influential events in the independent film world, will take place from January 23 to February 2, 2025, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah.

For the second year in a row, Shutterstock will offer celebrities and festival VIPs exclusive access to its Official Sundance Film Festival Portrait Studio. This year, the professional shoot will be orchestrated by renowned Hollywood photographer, Jay L. Clendenin. Shutterstock’s Portrait Studio showcases the best of Shutterstock Editorial’s award-winning capabilities by capturing high-quality, behind the scenes moments from this A-list event. Last year, the portrait studio featured award-winning guests such as Kristen Stewart, Jodie Foster, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Pedro Pascal.

The company will also bring back the exclusive Shutterstock Chalet, its VIP house for high profile guests of the festival and will be co-hosting an invitation-only Awardist Party with Entertainment Weekly. New this year is the presence of GIPHY, whose team will be on-site at the chalet, creating bespoke and engaging GIFs in their booth of talent and VIPs alike. GIPHY, the world’s leading GIF platform, is proud to be integrated into Shutterstock’s expansive collection of digital content.

“The Sundance Film Festival highlights independent creative visionaries from every aspect of the film industry, and we’re so thrilled to capture their experiences and excitement as the Official House Photographer and Portrait Studio Partner,” said Aimee Egan, Chief Enterprise Officer, at Shutterstock. “As the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality photos, videos, music, 3D models and more, we’re proud to add the inspiring content captured at the Sundance Film Festival by our talented editorial team to our vast collections for all to enjoy.”

For the first time, Shutterstock Studios, a creative division of Shutterstock that provides custom, high-quality content matched with production tools and services at scale, will also participate in BrandStorytelling 2025 in Park City. BrandStorytelling is a sanctioned Sundance Film Festival event that has supported the growth and maturation of the business of brand-funded programming for the past decade. At the event, Shutterstock Studios will host a panel session that will explore how brands are leading a new dimension for audience engagement, allowing viewers to shape a story’s trajectory, taking them from passive viewers to active participants.

Shutterstock will be joined by industry-leading brands that will share how they leverage Shutterstock Studios’ custom production to create impactful stories to meet their unique brand goals. The BrandStorytelling event days promise to be jam-packed with a curated program of speakers, presentations, and networking, inviting brands and their storytelling partners to join the action. Shutterstock Studios delivers end-to-end custom creative services providing data-driven content strategy, full scale production, brand storytelling and amplification for today’s most influential brands.

To capture the real-time action, Shutterstock Editorial will be front row for all the premieres, parties, and surrounding events. Covering more than 12,000 VIP events annually, Shutterstock Editorial’s award-winning team of photographers and videographers capture iconic and must-see content from around the world – delivered as raw footage, media edits, sizzle reels, social media-ready assets, and packaged assets. Shutterstock leverages its editorial access and expertise to help its clients achieve a bigger brand impact at bespoke footprint or high-profile sponsorship events like the Sundance Film Festival, Golden Globes, Oscars, Grammys, Cannes Lions, SXSW, Super Bowl and more.

Boasting the world’s largest network of top photographers and creators, along with tools that enhance the creative process as businesses and creatives evolve, Shutterstock is proud to offer the resources that storytellers and business leaders need to power transformative storytelling.

You can join in on all the exciting programming at the Sundance Film Festival by following Shutterstock on Instagram.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK) is a premier partner for transformative brands, digital media and marketing companies, empowering the world to create with confidence. Fueled by millions of creators around the world and a fearless approach to product innovation, Shutterstock is the leading global platform for licensing from the most extensive and diverse collection of high-quality 3D models, videos, music, photographs, vectors and illustrations. From the world’s largest content marketplace, to breaking news and A-list entertainment editorial access, to all-in-one content editing platform and studio production service—all using the latest in innovative technology—Shutterstock offers the most comprehensive selection of resources to bring storytelling to life.

Learn more at www.shutterstock.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shutterstock-returns-to-2025-sundance-film-festival-as-official-house-photographer-and-leadership-sponsor-302350725.html

SOURCE Shutterstock, Inc.