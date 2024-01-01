Shulman & Hill Announces the Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Community Scholarship

Apply before September 30, 2026, for a chance to win $2,500.

Undergraduate and graduate students throughout the United States can now apply for Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers’ new Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Community Scholarship. This scholarship encourages students to think critically about what factors lead to drunk driving and what steps they can take to limit the risks that their communities face.

Applicants have until September 30, 2026, to complete a video going into detail about the strategies that in-need communities can implement to reduce the dangers of drunk driving. Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers will award its winning student $2,500 to dedicate toward their continued studies.

The scholarship selection committee with Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers will award the Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Community Scholarship to a student whose original thinking and creativity makes them stand out from the crowd. Video editing skill will not impact the committee’s choice of winner.

The firm asks that students share original ideas when applying for the Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Community Scholarship. Students should not use AI to generate their videos wholesale, modify their voices, or create fake actors.

Failure to adhere to the scholarship’s guidelines will see a student’s application removed from consideration.

The scholarship selection committee may take between one and three months to choose its scholarship winner after the submission deadline for the Reducing Drunk Driving in Our Community Scholarship passes. Please do not reach out to Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers during this time, as the team can’t answer questions about the status of a student’s application.

The Manhattan personal injury lawyers with Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers look forward to lending a helping hand to an ambitious and thoughtful student. Visit the scholarship page to learn more about its qualifying criteria and to find the scholarship application form.

About Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers

The legal team with Shulman & Hill has worked with clients in New York and New Jersey since the firm’s founding in 2013. In the years since, its personal injury lawyers have served over 26,000 clients and recovered over $1 billion in accident damages.

Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers’ success is built on its unwavering client services. Clients from all walks of life can turn to this legal team , get clear answers about their right to legal action, and secure compassionate representation. The firm’s uncompromising advocacy has made a world of difference for accident victims struggling to secure the financial support they need to heal.

Contact Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers today to learn more about its available legal services.

Media Contact:

Valery Charles, Financial Operations

212-221-1000

marketing@shulman-hill.com

SOURCE: Shulman & Hill Injury Lawyers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire