ShowStoppers to Produce Official Press Events at IFA in Berlin for 2026, 2027, 2028

IFA Management renews exclusive partnership with ShowStoppers

Berlin, Germany and New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – July 9, 2025) – ShowStoppers® and IFA Management GmbH today announced the extension of their exclusive partnership. ShowStoppers will hold its official media reception at IFA, the world’s largest trade fair for home & consumer tech, again this year and in 2026, 2027 and 2028.

More than 50 innovators and industry leaders are already signed up to launch new tech for work, home and play, and meet the press, in September at the 2025 edition of ShowStoppers @ IFA. More than 600 journalists, influencers and industry analysts from 60 countries are already registered to attend.

“This is a terrific, dynamic collaboration,” said Steven Leon, principal, ShowStoppers. “At ShowStoppers, we look forward to showing hundreds of journalists from all over the world the consumer electronics, home appliances and business tech that companies, brands and pioneers introduce at IFA – from AI to smartphones to electric vehicles to energy-saving kitchen appliances and vacuum cleaners, smart homes, smart glasses and smart toilets. IFA is a global platform for all this future tech, driving global news coverage, moving markets, inspiring buyers, exploring ideas, since the first IFA in 1924.”

“The partnership with ShowStoppers has been an integral part of IFA for many years and has established itself as a platform for targeted exchange between global tech brands and the media – with great success. We want to continue on this path together. The extension of our partnership until 2028 underscores our shared commitment to making innovation visible – on a global stage and with journalistic depth,” said Leif Lindner, CEO of IFA Management GmbH.

Figure 1. Journalists test smart glasses during ShowStoppers @ IFA 2024 in Berlin.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9039/257975_d8278ba564dd7bd7_001full.jpg

About IFA Berlin

IFA Berlin, https://www.ifa-berlin.com, is the world’s most prestigious consumer technology and home appliances trade event, celebrating over a century of innovation excellence. Since 1924, IFA has been the premier global platform where technology leaders, innovators and industry professionals gather to showcase breakthrough products and shape the future of consumer technology. The event takes place annually in Berlin, Germany.

For press registration, please contact Steve Leon, sl@showstoppers.com, +1 310-936- 8530.

