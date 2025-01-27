Showstoppers to Connect Mobile Tech with Journalists as an Official Networking Partner of GSMA MWC Barcelona 2025

Gadgety Awards, Womens Influencer Network to recognize products, companies

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – January 27, 2025) – ShowStoppers, https://www.showstopper.com, is again connecting new mobile tech with journalists at the third edition of its press event as an official networking partner at MWC Barcelona, https://www.mwcbarcelona.com/, the world’s largest and most influential connectivity event.

Last year, more than 500 journalists and attendees from 50 countries discovered new mobile and wireless tech products and services launched by participating companies at ShowStoppers @ MWC Barcelona 2024.

This year, new products at the press event will be judged by four online news sites and influencers that report technology news and review new products for the Gadgety Awards, https://www.gadgetyawards.com/, which recognize the best in consumer electronics, mobile tech, and home appliances. The judges include tech journalists from Geekspin.co, https://geekspin.co/; Phandroid.com, https://phandroid.com/; Ubergizmo.com, https://www.ubergizmo.com/; and @IsaDoes, https://www.ubergizmo.com/.

The Womens Influencer Network, https://win.showstoppers.com/, will also select products and companies for coverage that streams on CNN, CBS, Disney+, HBO Max and other networks.

“We look forward, again, to working with innovators, mobile industry leaders and SMBs to help turn new ideas into business deals, to help them meet journalists and influencers, to help the media discover more new devices, apps, services and mobile technologies for work, home and play, and to help drive coverage,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers.

ShowStoppers at MWC Barcelona 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, 2 March, at the Torre Melina, a Gran Mella Hotel, in Barcelona, and will preview, for media and journalists, the newest innovations in the mobile ecosystem, from smart cities to mobility, services, apps, devices, artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality, and more.

About ShowStoppers

ShowStoppers events organize product launches, sneak previews and hands-on demonstrations by tech leaders, startups and SMBs — from AI to 5G to cloud, VR to robotics, apps and hardware; wearables, IoT, appliances, entertainment, and more — for select media, journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Exhibitors make new connections, promote their brand, open new markets and generate news coverage, product reviews and leads.

ShowStoppers has produced media events at major trade shows globally for almost thirty years, including CES, IFA, MWC, NAB and others.

