Platform achieves highest customer satisfaction rating among heavy duty and auto repair software with perfect 5.0 score

ShopView has been recognized as the best heavy duty shop management software for customer satisfaction by Software Advice, earning the “Best for Customer Satisfaction” distinction in the 2026 Best Auto Repair Software Report. The award places ShopView as the highest-rated platform for customer satisfaction among the most popular auto and heavy duty truck repair management tools evaluated.

The distinction is awarded exclusively to heavy duty and automotive software products that demonstrate sustained excellence across three criteria: maintaining 75%+ positive user feedback over 24 months, weighted scoring that prioritizes recent review relevance, and thematic leadership in specific categories. ShopView earned the best shop management software for customer satisfaction designation with a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 rating based on 24 verified customer reviews.

“This recognition validates what we’ve heard directly from shop owners. They need shop management software that works with them, not against them,” said Cody McCarthy, Co-Founder of ShopView.

Software Advice, a Gartner company, evaluates auto repair software platforms through its FrontRunners methodology, which analyzes verified user reviews, product capabilities, and market presence. The “Best for Customer Satisfaction” distinction is reserved for products that stand out specifically for customer experience among the market’s top performers.

According to verified customer reviews on Software Advice, users consistently highlight ShopView’s ease of use, responsive customer support, and ability to simplify complex workflows. “It only took me one day of training to get the hang of ShopView, and it’s been making my days so much easier ever since,” wrote one customer service specialist in a verified review. “I use it all the time on my phone and tablet while I’m on the road. It’s made scheduling, tracking, and delegating my daily tasks way more efficient.”

The platform’s customer-driven development approach has resulted in continuous feature improvements based on direct user feedback. “The ShopView team has been great in taking feedback, making changes and adapting the software to make sure that it is exactly what I need,” noted one manager in their Software Advice review. “It seems like they are doing anything they can to be better than the other guys we used to use at other shops.”

Unlike traditional shop management software that requires extensive training and implementation periods, ShopView users report becoming operational within days. The platform combines work order management, technician scheduling, task delegation, invoicing, and reporting into a unified system designed specifically for heavy-duty truck and auto repair operations.

ShopView’s recognition as the best shop management software for customer satisfaction follows the company’s perfect 5.0-star ratings across other major review platforms including G2, Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice, based on over 100 verified customer reviews total.

The platform serves repair shops with 3-50+ technicians across North America, with particular adoption among heavy-duty truck repair facilities, diesel service centers, fleet maintenance operations, and multi-location repair businesses. Key features include mobile accessibility for technicians, real-time workflow visibility, and integrations with QuickBooks, Interstate Billing Service, and VIN decoder services.

Software Advice’s evaluation methodology assesses platforms based on user reviews collected over a 24-month period, with recent feedback weighted more heavily to reflect current product performance. The “Best for Customer Satisfaction” distinction specifically recognizes platforms that excel in user experience, support quality, and operational efficiency as reported by verified customers.

For more information about ShopView or to read verified customer reviews, visit www.shopview.com .

About ShopView

ShopView is the best shop management software for heavy-duty truck and auto repair businesses, built by shop owners for shop owners. The platform helps repair facilities manage work orders, schedule technicians, track performance, and streamline operations through an intuitive interface designed for real-world shop environments. ShopView maintains perfect 5.0-star ratings across major software review platforms.

Las Vegas, NV, USA

Email: cody@shopview.com

Website: https://shopview.com/

SOURCE: ShopView

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire