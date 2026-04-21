Shokz and Zello Partner to Launch the OpenComm2 PTT: a Bone Conduction Headset Engineered Exclusively for Push-to-Talk

The first headset purpose-built for the Zello platform brings dedicated PTT activation, open-ear situational awareness, and all-day durability to frontline workers across industries.

Zello, the world’s leading push-to-talk platform trusted by over 175 million users across the most demanding frontline industries, and Shokz, the global leader in open-ear bone conduction audio technology, today announced the launch of the Shokz OpenComm2 PT, a professional headset engineered exclusively for Zello users.

The OpenComm2 PTT is the first headset co-developed specifically around the Zello platform, featuring a dedicated hardware PTT button that activates Zello instantly with a single press, NFC tap-to-pair for immediate device connectivity, and Shokz’s signature open-ear bone conduction design that keeps workers aware of their surroundings while staying fully connected to their teams.

A partnership built around the frontline

The OpenComm2 PTT was designed from the ground up with Zello’s PTT communication protocols at its core. The result is a headset that delivers optimized stability, fast connectivity, and real-time responsiveness, purpose-built for the reliability that frontline operations demand.

For workers in construction, manufacturing, warehousing, retail, logistics, and public safety – environments where communication can be a matter of safety – the OpenComm2 PTT removes the friction from every interaction. Workers no longer need to unlock their device or navigate to an app. One press of the dedicated PTT button connects them instantly.

Key features

Dedicated PTT button – A hardware push-to-talk button built into the side of the headset activates Zello instantly with a single press. No unlocking required. No app navigation needed.

NFC tap-to-pair – An integrated NFC quick-pairing zone initiates Bluetooth pairing with a simple tap. Setup takes seconds.

Open-ear bone conduction – Shokz’s 7th generation bone conduction technology and PremiumPitch 2.0 deliver crystal-clear audio while keeping ears completely open to the surrounding environment – essential for worker safety in demanding conditions.

Noise-canceling boom microphone – DSP technology and CVC noise filtering bring the user’s voice to center stage, filtering ambient noise for end-to-end audio clarity in the loudest environments.

PPE compatible – The headset’s form factor is designed to work seamlessly alongside personal protective equipment including helmets, earplugs, and face shields – making it suitable for the most demanding frontline environments.

IP55 water resistance – Engineered to handle splashes, sweat, and the conditions of real-world work environments.

16-hour battery life – With up to 16 hours of talk time, 5-minute quick charge delivering 2 hours of use, and 60-minute full charge, the OpenComm2 PTT is built to outlast even the longest shifts.

Multi-language voice prompts – Through the Shokz app, teams across different regions can configure the headset in their preferred language.

Quotes

Alex Gavrilov, CEO, Zello: “Zello is the platform that frontline workers trust when communication truly matters, in oil fields, on construction sites, in warehouses, and on the retail floor. Partnering with Shokz to build a headset engineered specifically for Zello users is a natural extension of that mission. The OpenComm2 PTT is not just compatible with Zello, it was built for it. We’re proud to partner with Shokz to bring this level of purpose-built hardware to the people who need it most.”

Ken Chen, CEO, Shokz: “Before bone conduction became popular as a sport headphone, the technology’s root started in frontline to enhance situational awareness. Open-ear design is imperative for safety on the move. The all-day wearing comfort is widely lauded by workers, policemen, and drivers alike. We are happy to be able to partner with Zello who share the same mission to make frontline worker’s life easier and enhance productivity. “

Availability

The Shokz OpenComm2 PTT is available now and sold directly through Shokz, typically offered in bulk for enterprise and organizational deployment. To place an order or request a quote, contact Shokz directly at pro.shokz.com or reach out to the Shokz enterprise sales team.

About Zello

Zello is the world’s leading push-to-talk platform, connecting frontline teams across retail, manufacturing, construction, warehousing, logistics, aviation, and public safety. Running on the smart devices teams already carry, Zello replaces fragmented communication tools with a single, reliable layer of push-to-talk, rich messaging, and AI-powered operational intelligence. Zello is used by thousands of organizations worldwide and has been recognized by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CBS, CNBC, USA Today, and TechCrunch.

About Shokz

Shokz pioneers bone conduction headsets with extraordinary value to professional users. With a strong focus on comfort, wearability, and portability, Shokz empowers frontline and hybrid workforces with seamless and reliable communication experiences. Shokz is trusted by organizations worldwide across industries including manufacturing, retail, construction, healthcare, government, and finance. The brand has also been featured in CNET, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, rAVe [PUBS], UC Today, Tom’s Guide, and PCMag.

Media Contacts

Zello Christy Milam, cmilam@zello.com , 512-576-4450

Shokz Fanyi, fanyi.zeng@shokz.com, +86 15202834828

SOURCE: Zello

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire