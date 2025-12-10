ShelfieTech Provides Corporate Update

Shelfie-Tech Ltd. (CSE:SHLF)(OTCQB:$SHLFF) (“ShelfieTech”, or the “Company”) a technology innovator in retail automation and AI-driven in-store intelligence solutions, is pleased to release a corporate update highlighting the Company’s achievements in 2025.

Successful Financing Rounds and Market-Ready Robotic Retail Shelf Monitoring System

ShelfieTech announces the completion of a $1.7 million private placement (“Private Placement”), which, in addition to the Comp

any’s $1.7 million financing in April 2025 (prior to public listing on the CSE), significantly strengthens the Company’s balance sheet. Proceeds from the Private Placement will be directed toward advancing the Company’s research and development, potential synergetic acquisitions and working capital.

The Company is also pleased to announce the completion of its dual-listing process on the CSE (symbol: SHLF) and OTCQB (Symbol: SHLFF).

The Company has finalized the first stage of research and development for its Robotic Retail Shelf Monitoring System. With this foundational milestone achieved, ShelfieTech plans to initiate beta installations in supermarkets, marking the final stage before commercial launch.

Advancing AI-Driven Store-Management Solutions

As the robotic platform enters its beta phase, ShelfieTech has commenced the second stage of its technology roadmap. This phase focuses on accelerating development of:

Advanced AI-powered logistics

Sophisticated AI Powered inventory analytics

Intelligent store-management and operational decision-support systems

By leveraging both data generated from platform deployments and ongoing AI research, ShelfieTech aims to significantly expand its AI capabilities and deliver deeper insights and automation tools across the retail value chain.

This strategic evolution positions ShelfieTech to transition from primarily a hardware-focused enterprise into a software-centric retail technology provider with diversified revenue opportunities.

About ShelfieTech:

ShelfieTech is a technology company focused on providing shelf inventory management technological solutions for the retail industry, in particular for large grocery stores and supermarkets.

Using patent-pending technology, ShelfieTech’s technological solution includes a robotic retail shelf monitoring system which uses its self developed proprietary software that utilizes machine learning and image processing algorithms to automatically optimize shelf inventory management.

