Sharon Merrill Advisors Launches Uniquely Comprehensive Investor Day Offering

Investor Day ConciergeSM Provides Powerful Combination of Strategic Planning, Perception Audits, Event Management, Presentation Development and Speaker Training

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sharon Merrill Advisors, a strategic communications and investor relations firm, today launched Investor Day ConciergeSM, a uniquely comprehensive service offering that enables IROs and the C-suite to access 40 years of investor day experience as well as the necessary expertise and support in strategic planning, perception audits, event management, messaging & presentation development, and speaker training. Clients have the option to benefit from the full suite of Investor Day Concierge services, or tailor the offering to their specific needs.





“Investor Day Concierge leverages Sharon Merrill Advisors’ expertise across the five critical aspects of investor day execution to ensure successful events, whether they are in-person or virtual investor days,” said Sharon Merrill Advisors CEO Maureen Wolff. “ We have four decades of experience in implementing successful investor days through strategic planning, perception audits, event management, presentation development, and speaker training. We offer Investor Day Concierge as a one-stop solution so that IROs and the C-suite can take the guesswork out of their preparation of these important events.

“ Successful investor days are a combination of the dynamic delivery of compelling messages and the precise execution of a myriad of details,” continued Wolff. “ We understand everything that could go wrong, and we use a proven stage-gate process developed from experience across hundreds of in-person and virtual investor events to ensure success for our clients.”

Investor Day Concierge Key Service Areas

Strategic Planning – Investor Days have different goals, so companies cannot have a one-size-fits-all approach. We help you create an investor day that accomplishes your objectives by helping you to answer key questions like whether to host the event in-person, hybrid or virtual, whether to include customer panels or expert speakers, where and when to host the event, and what other special features to include.

Perception Audits – Understanding what the Street expects from your company is always important, especially in the months leading up to your Investor Day. We interview your investors and analysts to assess your company’s perceived strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities, and find out what they expect you to cover at your marquee Wall Street event.

Event Management – We have the experience to know that no detail is too small. We help plan and execute a polished and professional event that you can be proud of. From venue selection to AV and webcast partners, to managing the day-of run of show and post-production strategies to leveraging your Investor Day assets beyond the event itself.

Messaging & Presentation Development – We know how to develop complex presentations with compelling messaging, strategic clarity, and powerful graphics. We have a proven process that takes the “overwhelm” out and ensures every speaker stays on track to deliver high-value and cohesive content that resonates with the target audience.

Speaker Coaching – We live in a hybrid world and that means dynamic speaker delivery is more important than ever and your presenters’ performance will live on beyond the event. Preparedness is key. Our expert speaker trainers know how to prepare your team to deliver presentations that land with your in-room and virtual audience.

About Sharon Merrill Advisors

We drive value creation in today’s dynamic capital markets through strategic communications and investor relations. Our clients rely on our direct and candid counsel, Wall Street expertise, and exceptional communications skills to distill complex information, build critical stakeholder relations, and navigate high-stakes situations. Whether you need to sharpen your story or reach the right investors, we deliver strategic communications that resonate with your stakeholders and positively influence your market value. Our website is www.investorrelations.com.

