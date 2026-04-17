Shared Logistics Spaces May Create Unforeseen Risk: LegalMatch Explains

With the recent expansion of shared warehouses and commercial kitchens, businesses are discovering that sharing a facility might also mean sharing complex legal liabilities.

Sharing an industrial space can often be a strategic financial move for growing e-commerce and food brands in 2026. However, from an operational standpoint, splitting a large facility with other companies may sometimes introduce unique vulnerabilities.

Sharing things like loading docks, forklifts, or walk-in freezers makes sense on paper, but day-to-day operations can sometimes get messy. If a forklift damages a shared rack or someone’s inventory is accidentally ruined in a communal aisle, it isn’t always obvious who should write the check to fix it. A lot of founders tend to assume the landlord’s master lease will naturally step in to sort out these types of tenant-to-tenant accidents. But more often than not, standard commercial property leases are written to protect only the building owner. They rarely offer clear guidelines for mediating disputes that can arise directly between neighboring businesses.

To help mitigate the risk of being held responsible for another company’s misstep, businesses operating under one roof often consider using an “Inter-Tenant Indemnity Agreement.” These agreements can act as a helpful legal buffer by typically addressing a few key areas:

Equipment repairs: Outlining upfront who might be responsible for costs if a communal commercial oven or pallet jack is damaged during a shift, for example.

Inventory protection: Establishing potential financial boundaries in the event one company’s daily operations accidentally compromise another tenant’s stored products.

Insurance coordination: Helping to ensure that each company’s liability policies work together seamlessly to avoid possible coverage gaps if an accident occurs in a common area.

“It is completely understandable why startups often look to shared spaces to help keep overhead costs manageable,” says Ken Lamance, LegalMatch’s General Counsel. “The challenge is that when multiple teams share the same floor, accidents can occasionally happen. Having a business lawyer help draft a clear agreement between the tenants often ensures everyone understands the expectations from day one. It can be a highly practical step to help keep an honest mistake from significantly impacting another company’s budget.”

Establishing these legal boundaries early on is often much easier than navigating a dispute over damaged inventory later. LegalMatch.com , a premier attorney-client matching platform, can be the best first step. If you operate out of a shared logistics hub, commercial kitchen, or multi-tenant warehouse, LegalMatch can match you with a commercial attorney who can help you explore protective agreements for your business and avoid heavy liability.

About LegalMatch.com

LegalMatch is the nation’s oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch’s service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

Media Contact

Ken LaMance

press@legalmatch.com

(415) 946-0856

SOURCE: LegalMatch.com

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire