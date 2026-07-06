Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Delivers End-to-End Cross-Border Solutions for US and Canada Markets

With nearly two decades of specialized experience in trans-Pacific supply chains, Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Co.,Ltd continues to strengthen its position as a comprehensive logistics partner for enterprises trading between China and North America.

As global e-commerce accelerates and cross-border trade grows increasingly complex, businesses require a logistics partner capable of managing every stage of the journey-from domestic cargo collection to final-mile delivery. Founded in 2006, Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics has built its reputation on a single guiding mission: “Empowering Global Enterprises with Efficient Logistics.”

A Nationwide and Trans-Pacific Network

Shanghai Xiongda operates 12 branches, subsidiaries, and self-operated distribution centers strategically located across China and the United States. These hubs span Shanghai, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Shehong, Changsha, Qingdao, Hefei, Zhengzhou, Xiamen, Yancheng, Suzhou, and Los Angeles.

This footprint creates a full-coverage logistics network reaching East China, South China, Southwest China, and the North American market. Combined with free door-to-door pickup in more than 100 major and medium-sized cities across China and delivery covering all 48 contiguous US states, the company offers truly seamless connectivity for its clients.

Trusted Credentials and Industry Partnerships

Behind this operation stands a team of more than 300 professional logistics specialists, organized into an integrated service system covering sales, operations, customs clearance, customer service, and IT support.

The company holds several key qualifications that underscore its credibility. It is a Certified Amazon SPN Service Provider and an Amazon FIST Carrier, and it maintains valid NVOCC (Non-Vessel Operating Common Carrier) status. Shanghai Xiongda also sustains deep strategic partnerships with leading carriers, including COSCO SHIPPING and China Eastern Airlines, ensuring stable capacity even during peak demand.

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

Shanghai Xiongda’s core services are designed to address the cross-border logistics needs for companies shipping from China to USA and Canada:

FBA First-Mile Logistics – The company provides US Amazon FBA air and ocean freight, along with Matson sea-plus-truck and sea-plus-UPS/FedEx delivery services. Clients benefit from one-stop integrated solutions that include fast warehouse admission, customs clearance, and last-mile delivery.

International Sea Freight – Through Matson express liner and general vessel special lines, the company supports full-category transportation under LDP, DDP, and DDU terms for the US market. Shipping space remains stable and transit times are consistently controllable.

International Air Freight – Leveraging Sino-US direct flight block space cooperation, cargo is typically picked up within 5-8 days, with no warehouse congestion even during peak seasons.

Overseas Warehouse Services – Six self-operated overseas warehouses across the US, totaling 20,000 square meters, deliver value-added services such as warehousing, sorting, labeling, and return and exchange processing.

What Sets Shanghai Xiongda Apart

Full-Chain Self-Operation – The company manages the entire process in-house, from domestic cargo collection and cross-border transportation to overseas customs clearance and final delivery. Its customs clearance performance ranks among the industry’s top tier, with an inspection rate below 1%.

Digital Management – An independently developed logistics visualization system enables real-time order tracking, giving clients full transparency and traceability throughout the shipping process.

Premium Service Guarantee – Pioneering a “Four-to-One” exclusive service model that pairs each client with a Sales Specialist, Supervisor, Customer Service representative, and Finance contact, the company has achieved a 98% customer satisfaction rate.

About Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Co.,Ltd.

Founded in 2006, Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Co.,Ltd. is a comprehensive international logistics enterprise with nearly 20 years of expertise in cross-border logistics for the United States and Canada. Backed by a robust nationwide network, strong carrier partnerships, and a commitment to full-chain self-operation, the company continues to empower global enterprises with reliable and efficient logistics solutions.

Contact Media:

Company Name: Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Co.,Ltd.

Contact Person: Li Ma

Email: sales@xdexpress.com

Phone: +8615102194505

Website: https://www.xdexpress.com/

SOURCE: Shanghai Xiongda International Logistics Co.,Ltd.

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