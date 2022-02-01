Shake Shack Promotes Michael Kark to Expanded Role of President of Global Licensing

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) today announced the promotion of Michael Kark to the expanded role of President of Global Licensing, effective February 22, 2024.





Kark’s new role will increase his strategic leadership and operational responsibilities as Shake Shack continues to rapidly expand its licensing model both domestically and internationally. As President of Global Licensing, Kark will focus on scaling the Company’s international infrastructure, broadening its licensed partner relationships, and ensuring the successful execution of the licensing businesses strategic priorities. He will continue his existing responsibilities overseeing the cross functional Global Licensing teams including Operations, Marketing, Development, Design, Supply Chain and Culinary. Kark’s new role is reflective of Shake Shack’s commitment to building a best-in-class executive leadership team, as the Company positions itself for its next stage of growth.

Kark joined Shake Shack in 2012 and has played a critical role in the Company’s global licensing strategy, which has grown from four Shacks to more than 225 outposts under his leadership. In addition to a team in the U.S., Kark oversees the Asia-Pacific office, located in Hong Kong, supporting more than 100 locations across Asia. Shake Shack now operates in more than 18 countries together with world-class operators.

“It’s been an honor to watch Michael grow as a leader. Since joining in 2012, he has made a profound impact on Shake Shack’s international footprint and I’m thrilled for him to expand his role as we enter our next stage of growth. We’ve traveled the globe together and built a brand that resonates deeply throughout so many cultures,” said Randy Garutti, CEO of Shake Shack. “He’s developed critical partnerships and expanded development agreements with the best operators around the globe. Michael and his team’s innovative approach has laid the groundwork for global growth and the shared learnings that have benefited the brand and our operations at home.”

“Throughout my tenure at Shake Shack, I’ve never been prouder to be a part of this unparalleled brand, working alongside the industry’s best while bringing Shake Shack to the far reaches of the globe,” said Michael Kark. “Our teams have accomplished remarkable feats, and yet, our journey has only just begun. Shake Shack has masterfully exported its ethos of hospitality and people-centric culture in a way that’s resonated worldwide. As I step into this new role, I’m excited to work with our teams and partners to seize the abundant opportunities ahead.”

Shake Shack Founder and Chairman of the Board Danny Meyer said, “As we look ahead towards the unparalleled opportunity Shake Shack has to export our brand of hospitality, and community gathering, Michael and his team are well-positioned to lead. Michael has developed a rare depth of global understanding, partner relationships and operational expertise that will continue drive this part of our business forward.”

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 510 locations system-wide, including over 330 in 33 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and 180 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Learn more: shakeshack.com | IG: @shakeshack | t: @shakeshack | facebook.com/shakeshack

