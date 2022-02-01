Shake Shack Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue of $227.8 million, up 17.5% versus 2021, including $219.5 million of Shack sales and $8.3 million of Licensing revenue.

of $227.8 million, up 17.5% versus 2021, including $219.5 million of and $8.3 million of System-wide sales of $353.2 million, up 18.3% versus 2021.

of $353.2 million, up 18.3% versus 2021. Same-Shack sales up 6.3% versus 2021.

up 6.3% versus 2021. Operating loss of $4.8 million. Shack-level operating profit (1) of $35.8 million, or 16.3% of Shack sales.

of $4.8 million. Net loss of $2.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $19.5 million.

of $2.3 million. Net loss attributable to Shake Shack Inc. of $2.0 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share. Adjusted pro forma net loss (1) of $2.3 million, or a loss of $0.06 per fully exchanged and diluted share.

of $2.0 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share. Opened 2 new domestic Company-operated Shacks. Opened 6 new licensed Shacks, including locations in China and Korea.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) has posted its results for the third quarter of 2022 in a Shareholder Letter in the Quarterly Results section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, which can be found here: Q3 2022 Shake Shack Shareholder Letter.

Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until November 10, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13732788.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

(1) Shack-level operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is set forth in the schedules accompanying this release. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 400 locations system-wide, including over 260 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and over 140 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

“Shack sales” is defined as the aggregate sales of food, beverages, gift card breakage income and Shake Shack branded merchandise at domestic Company-operated Shacks and excludes sales from licensed Shacks.

“System-wide sales” is an operating measure and consists of sales from the Company’s domestic Company-operated Shacks, domestic licensed Shacks and international licensed Shacks. The Company does not recognize the sales from licensed Shacks as revenue. Of these amounts, revenue is limited to licensing revenue based on a percentage of sales from domestic and international licensed Shacks, as well as certain up-front fees, such as territory fees and opening fees.

“Same-Shack sales” represents Shack sales for the comparable Shack base, which is defined as the number of domestic Company-operated Shacks open for 24 full fiscal months or longer. For consecutive days that Shacks were temporarily closed, the comparative period was also adjusted.

“Shack-level operating profit,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

“Shack-level operating profit margin,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses as a percentage of Shack sales.

“EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit), and Depreciation and amortization expense.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation expense, deferred lease costs, Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

“Adjusted pro forma net income,” a non-GAAP measure, represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring and other items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) September 28

2022 December 29

2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 256,998 $ 302,406 Marketable securities 80,015 80,000 Accounts receivable, net 11,800 13,657 Inventories 3,996 3,850 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,246 9,763 Total current assets 367,055 409,676 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $271,938 and $222,768, respectively 441,870 389,386 Operating lease assets 370,536 347,277 Deferred income taxes, net 306,976 298,668 Other assets 15,330 12,563 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,501,767 $ 1,457,570 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,210 $ 19,947 Accrued expenses 49,387 36,892 Accrued wages and related liabilities 17,758 14,638 Operating lease liabilities, current 40,690 35,519 Other current liabilities 19,497 14,501 Total current liabilities 144,542 121,497 Long-term debt 244,328 243,542 Long-term operating lease liabilities 429,165 400,113 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 234,892 234,045 Other long-term liabilities 20,588 22,773 Total liabilities 1,073,515 1,021,970 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value—10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021. — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value—200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,279,699 and 39,142,397 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021, respectively. 39 39 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value—35,000,000 shares authorized; 2,869,513 and 2,921,587 shares issued and outstanding as of September 28, 2022 and December 29, 2021, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 413,274 405,940 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (9,820 ) 3,554 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1 ) 1 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Shake Shack Inc. 403,495 409,537 Non-controlling interests 24,757 26,063 Total equity 428,252 435,600 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,501,767 $ 1,457,570

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28

2022 September 29

2021 September 28

2022 September 29

2021 Shack sales $ 219,501 96.4 % $ 186,972 96.4 % $ 639,346 96.6 % $ 519,110 96.7 % Licensing revenue 8,313 3.6 % 6,923 3.6 % 22,611 3.4 % 17,527 3.3 % TOTAL REVENUE 227,814 100.0 % 193,895 100.0 % 661,957 100.0 % 536,637 100.0 % Shack-level operating expenses(1): Food and paper costs 67,774 30.9 % 57,925 31.0 % 193,645 30.3 % 157,472 30.3 % Labor and related expenses 64,638 29.4 % 58,208 31.1 % 190,954 29.9 % 157,221 30.3 % Other operating expenses 33,966 15.5 % 26,613 14.2 % 96,766 15.1 % 74,032 14.3 % Occupancy and related expenses 17,337 7.9 % 14,640 7.8 % 50,270 7.9 % 43,427 8.4 % General and administrative expenses 26,645 11.7 % 20,504 10.6 % 87,040 13.1 % 60,435 11.3 % Depreciation and amortization expense 18,647 8.2 % 15,183 7.8 % 53,589 8.1 % 43,381 8.1 % Pre-opening costs 3,041 1.3 % 2,933 1.5 % 8,576 1.3 % 8,767 1.6 % Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 592 0.3 % 535 0.3 % 1,697 0.3 % 1,262 0.2 % TOTAL EXPENSES 232,640 102.1 % 196,541 101.4 % 682,537 103.1 % 545,997 101.7 % LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (4,826 ) (2.1 )% (2,646 ) (1.4 )% (20,580 ) (3.1 )% (9,360 ) (1.7 )% Other income, net 1,482 0.7 % 18 — % 1,731 0.3 % 157 — % Interest expense (475 ) (0.2 )% (350 ) (0.2 )% (1,145 ) (0.2 )% (1,224 ) (0.2 )% LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (3,819 ) (1.7 )% (2,978 ) (1.5 )% (19,994 ) (3.0 )% (10,427 ) (1.9 )% Benefit from income taxes (1,508 ) (0.7 )% (576 ) (0.3 )% (5,098 ) (0.8 )% (10,665 ) (2.0 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) (2,311 ) (1.0 )% (2,402 ) (1.2 )% (14,896 ) (2.3 )% 238 — % Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests (287 ) (0.1 )% (224 ) (0.1 )% (1,522 ) (0.2 )% (837 ) (0.2 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAKE SHACK INC. $ (2,024 ) (0.9 )% $ (2,178 ) (1.1 )% $ (13,374 ) (2.0 )% $ 1,075 0.2 % Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.03 Diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ 0.01 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 39,274 39,137 39,221 39,066 Diluted 39,274 39,137 39,221 43,448

___________________ (1) As a percentage of Shack sales.

SHAKE SHACK INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended September 28

2022 September 29

2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interests) $ (14,896 ) $ 238 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 53,589 43,381 Amortization of debt issuance costs 786 605 Amortization of cloud computing asset 1,080 935 Non-cash operating lease cost 43,159 37,213 Equity-based compensation 10,155 5,963 Deferred income taxes 12,215 9,708 Loss on sale of marketable securities — 5 Non-cash interest expense 181 348 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 1,697 1,262 Unrealized loss on equity securities 400 117 Other non-cash income (2 ) (2 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,840 (1,847 ) Inventories (146 ) (637 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (4,767 ) 4,233 Other assets (5,966 ) (767 ) Accounts payable (2,069 ) (6,780 ) Accrued expenses (17,783 ) (18,682 ) Accrued wages and related liabilities 3,052 3,709 Other current liabilities 4,376 (2,202 ) Long-term operating lease liabilities (32,558 ) (31,886 ) Other long-term liabilities (10 ) (1,174 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 54,333 43,740 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (94,797 ) (68,852 ) Purchases of marketable securities (415 ) (47,321 ) Sales of marketable securities — 4,004 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (95,212 ) (112,169 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount — 243,750 Deferred financing costs — (123 ) Payments on principal of finance leases (2,260 ) (1,982 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (389 ) (878 ) Debt issuance costs — (968 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 334 6,688 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (2,214 ) (3,510 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES (4,529 ) 242,977 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (45,408 ) 174,548 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 302,406 146,873 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 256,998 $ 321,421

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

To supplement the consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Shack-level operating profit, Shack-level operating profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”).

Shack-Level Operating Profit

Shack-level operating profit is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of its Shacks. Additionally, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are key metrics used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts, as well as assess the performance of its Shacks relative to budget and against prior periods. It is also used to evaluate employee compensation as it serves as a metric in certain performance-based employee bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin provides investors with a supplemental view of its operating performance that can provide meaningful insights to the underlying operating performance of the Shacks, as these measures depict the operating results that are directly impacted by the Shacks and exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the ongoing operations of the Shacks. It may also assist investors to evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peers of various sizes and maturities and provides greater transparency with respect to how management evaluates the business, as well as the financial and operational decision-making.

Limitations of the Usefulness of this Measure

Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Shack-level operating profit excludes certain costs, such as General and administrative expenses and Pre-opening costs, which are considered normal, recurring cash operating expenses and are essential to support the operation and development of the Company’s Shacks. Therefore, this measure may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s operating results as a whole and Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of Shack-level operating profit to Loss from Operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) September 28

2022 September 29

2021 September 28

2022 September 29

2021 Loss from operations $ (4,826 ) $ (2,646 ) $ (20,580 ) $ (9,360 ) Less: Licensing revenue 8,313 6,923 22,611 17,527 Add: General and administrative expenses 26,645 20,504 87,040 60,435 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,647 15,183 53,589 43,381 Pre-opening costs 3,041 2,933 8,576 8,767 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 592 535 1,697 1,262 Shack-level operating profit $ 35,786 $ 29,586 $ 107,711 $ 86,958 Total revenue $ 227,814 $ 193,895 $ 661,957 $ 536,637 Less: Licensing revenue 8,313 6,923 22,611 17,527 Shack sales $ 219,501 $ 186,972 $ 639,346 $ 519,110 Shack-level operating profit margin(1,2) 16.3 % 15.8 % 16.8 % 16.8 %

___________________ (1) As a percentage of Shack sales. (2) For the thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2022, Shack-level operating profit margin includes the $1,281 cumulative catch-up adjustment for gift card breakage income, recognized in Shack sales.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding equity-based compensation expense, deferred lease costs, Impairment and loss on the disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors’ operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts and also serves as a metric in its performance-based equity incentive programs and certain bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of its ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is as follows.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Thirty-Nine Weeks Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) September 28

2022 September 29

2021 September 28

2022 September 29

2021 Net income (loss) $ (2,311 ) $ (2,402 ) $ (14,896 ) $ 238 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,647 15,183 53,589 43,381 Interest expense, net 475 350 1,145 1,224 Benefit from income taxes (1,508 ) (576 ) (5,098 ) (10,665 ) EBITDA 15,303 12,555 34,740 34,178 Equity-based compensation 3,515 2,324 10,155 5,963 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 397 308 1,080 935 Deferred lease costs(1) (258 ) 108 (1,908 ) 237 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 592 535 1,697 1,262 Legal matters — — 6,750 619 Gift card breakage cumulative catch-up adjustment — — (1,281 ) — Debt offering related costs(2) — — — 236 Executive transition costs — — — 179 Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,549 $ 15,830 $ 51,233 $ 43,609 Adjusted EBITDA margin(3) 8.6 % 8.2 % 7.7 % 8.1 %

___________________ (1) Reflects the extent to which lease expense is greater than or less than contractual fixed base rent. (2) Costs incurred in connection with the Company’s Convertible Notes, issued in March 2021, including consulting and advisory fees. (3) Calculated as a percentage of Total revenue, which was $227.8 million and $662.0 million for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 28, 2022, respectively, and $193.9 million and $536.6 million for the thirteen and thirty-nine weeks ended September 29, 2021, respectively.

Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings (Loss) Per Fully Exchanged and Diluted Share

Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income (loss) by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests, after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate performance period over period and relative to its competitors. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests, the Company believes these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc.

Contacts

Media:

Kristyn Clark, Shake Shack



(646) 747-8776



[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Melissa Calandruccio, ICR



Michelle Michalski, ICR



(844) SHACK-04 (844-742-2504)



[email protected]

Read full story here