Shake Shack Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Total revenue of $271.8 million, up 17.8% versus 2022, including $261.8 million of Shack sales and $10.0 million of Licensing revenue.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shake Shack Inc. (“Shake Shack” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SHAK) has posted its results for the second quarter of 2023 in a Shareholder Letter in the Quarterly Results section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, which can be found here: Q2 2023 Shake Shack Shareholder Letter.





Shake Shack will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Randy Garutti, Chief Executive Officer, and Katherine Fogertey, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (877) 407-0792, or for international callers by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2023 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13738716.

The live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at investor.shakeshack.com. An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded.

(1) Shack-level operating profit, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP is set forth in the schedules accompanying this release. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more. With its high-quality food at a great value, warm hospitality, and a commitment to crafting uplifting experiences, Shake Shack quickly became a cult-brand with widespread appeal. Shake Shack’s purpose is to Stand For Something Good®, from its premium ingredients and employee development, to its inspiring designs and deep community investment. Since the original Shack opened in 2004 in NYC’s Madison Square Park, the Company has expanded to over 480 locations system-wide, including over 310 in 32 U.S. States and the District of Columbia, and about 170 international locations across London, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore, Mexico City, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Seoul and more.

Skip the line with the Shack App, a mobile ordering app that lets you save time by ordering ahead! Guests can select their location, pick their food, choose a pickup time and their meal will be cooked-to-order and timed to arrival. Available on iOS and Android.

Definitions

The following definitions apply to these terms as used in this release:

“Shack sales” is defined as the aggregate sales of food, beverages, gift card breakage income and Shake Shack branded merchandise at domestic Company-operated Shacks and excludes sales from licensed Shacks.

“System-wide sales” is an operating measure and consists of sales from the Company’s domestic Company-operated Shacks, domestic licensed Shacks and international licensed Shacks. The Company does not recognize the sales from licensed Shacks as revenue. Of these amounts, revenue is limited to licensing revenue based on a percentage of sales from domestic and international licensed Shacks, as well as certain up-front fees, such as territory fees and opening fees.

“Same-Shack sales” represents Shack sales for the comparable Shack base, which is defined as the number of domestic Company-operated Shacks open for 24 full fiscal months or longer. For consecutive days that Shacks were temporarily closed, the comparative period was also adjusted.

“Shack-level operating profit,” a non-GAAP measure, also referred to as restaurant profit, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

“Shack-level operating profit margin,” a non-GAAP measure, also referred to as restaurant margin, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses as a percentage of Shack sales.

“EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit), and Depreciation and amortization expense.

“Adjusted EBITDA,” a non-GAAP measure, is defined as EBITDA (as defined above), excluding equity-based compensation expense, Impairment and loss on disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

“Adjusted pro forma net income,” a non-GAAP measure, represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring and other items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 28

2023 December 28

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 203,697 $ 230,521 Marketable securities 91,537 80,707 Accounts receivable, net 14,332 13,877 Inventories 4,674 4,184 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,278 14,699 Total current assets 329,518 343,988 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $331,571 and $290,362, respectively 500,085 467,031 Operating lease assets 385,386 367,488 Deferred income taxes, net 302,025 300,538 Other assets 15,802 15,817 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,532,816 $ 1,494,862 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,005 $ 20,407 Accrued expenses 50,588 47,945 Accrued wages and related liabilities 18,221 17,576 Operating lease liabilities, current 46,490 42,238 Other current liabilities 17,881 19,552 Total current liabilities 150,185 147,718 Long-term debt 245,113 244,589 Long-term operating lease liabilities 448,580 427,227 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 235,361 234,893 Other long-term liabilities 22,218 20,687 Total liabilities 1,101,457 1,075,114 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value—10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2023 and December 28, 2022. — — Class A common stock, $0.001 par value—200,000,000 shares authorized; 39,449,246 and 39,284,998 shares issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2023 and December 28, 2022, respectively. 39 39 Class B common stock, $0.001 par value—35,000,000 shares authorized; 2,844,513 and 2,869,513 shares issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2023 and December 28, 2022, respectively. 3 3 Additional paid-in capital 421,356 415,611 Accumulated deficit (15,123 ) (20,537 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4 ) — Total stockholders’ equity attributable to Shake Shack Inc. 406,271 395,116 Non-controlling interests 25,088 24,632 Total equity 431,359 419,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,532,816 $ 1,494,862

SHAKE SHACK INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands, except per share amounts) Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 28

2023 June 29

2022 June 28

2023 June 29

2022 Shack sales $ 261,810 96.3 % $ 223,054 96.7 % $ 506,064 96.4 % $ 419,845 96.7 % Licensing revenue 9,995 3.7 % 7,698 3.3 % 19,019 3.6 % 14,298 3.3 % TOTAL REVENUE 271,805 100.0 % 230,752 100.0 % 525,083 100.0 % 434,143 100.0 % Shack-level operating expenses(1): Food and paper costs 75,800 29.0 % 65,987 29.6 % 147,572 29.2 % 125,871 30.0 % Labor and related expenses 75,158 28.7 % 65,851 29.5 % 149,422 29.5 % 126,316 30.1 % Other operating expenses(2) 36,109 13.8 % 32,151 14.4 % 71,045 14.0 % 62,322 14.8 % Occupancy and related expenses 19,801 7.6 % 16,657 7.5 % 38,384 7.6 % 32,933 7.8 % General and administrative expenses(2) 31,476 11.6 % 29,487 12.8 % 62,787 12.0 % 60,873 14.0 % Depreciation and amortization expense 22,252 8.2 % 18,087 7.8 % 43,574 8.3 % 34,942 8.0 % Pre-opening costs 5,577 2.1 % 2,823 1.2 % 9,134 1.7 % 5,535 1.3 % Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 884 0.3 % 528 0.2 % 1,606 0.3 % 1,105 0.3 % TOTAL EXPENSES 267,057 98.3 % 231,571 100.4 % 523,524 99.7 % 449,897 103.6 % INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 4,748 1.7 % (819 ) (0.4 )% 1,559 0.3 % (15,754 ) (3.6 )% Other income, net 3,227 1.2 % 538 0.2 % 6,064 1.2 % 249 0.1 % Interest expense (405 ) (0.1 )% (315 ) (0.1 )% (808 ) (0.2 )% (670 ) (0.2 )% INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 7,570 2.8 % (596 ) (0.3 )% 6,815 1.3 % (16,175 ) (3.7 )% Income tax expense (benefit) 347 0.1 % 707 0.3 % 1,214 0.2 % (3,590 ) (0.8 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) 7,223 2.7 % (1,303 ) (0.6 )% 5,601 1.1 % (12,585 ) (2.9 )% Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 275 0.1 % (115 ) — % 187 — % (1,235 ) (0.3 )% NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAKE SHACK INC. $ 6,948 2.6 % $ (1,188 ) (0.5 )% $ 5,414 1.0 % $ (11,350 ) (2.6 )% Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.14 $ (0.29 ) Diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.13 $ (0.29 ) Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding: Basic 39,416 39,227 39,374 39,195 Diluted 43,886 39,227 43,837 39,195

(1) As a percentage of Shack sales. (2) The Company has elected to reclassify certain marketing expenses from Other operating expenses to General and administrative expenses for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2023. The prior periods have been updated to conform with the current year presentation. The reclassification does not have a material impact on our results.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(UNAUDITED)



(in thousands) Twenty-Six Weeks Ended June 28

2023 June 29

2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) (including amounts attributable to non-controlling interests) $ 5,601 $ (12,585 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization expense 43,574 34,942 Amortization of debt issuance costs 524 524 Amortization of cloud computing asset 880 683 Non-cash operating lease cost 32,598 28,010 Equity-based compensation 7,734 6,640 Deferred income taxes 2,733 8,392 Non-cash interest expense 99 28 Gain on sale of equity securities (81 ) — Net amortization of discount on held-to-maturity securities (89 ) — Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 1,606 1,105 Unrealized loss on equity securities — 561 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (455 ) 1,721 Inventories (490 ) (105 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (519 ) (3,964 ) Other assets (3,217 ) (4,090 ) Accounts payable (3,939 ) (1,104 ) Accrued expenses 39 (13,208 ) Accrued wages and related liabilities 592 3,802 Other current liabilities (2,081 ) 4,929 Operating lease liabilities (25,584 ) (21,102 ) Other long-term liabilities 2,666 (15 ) NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 62,191 35,164 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property and equipment (74,755 ) (55,268 ) Purchases of held-to-maturity securities (91,448 ) — Purchases of equity securities (690 ) (186 ) Sales of equity securities 81,478 — NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (85,415 ) (55,454 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Payments on principal of finance leases (1,504 ) (1,513 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interest holders (52 ) (324 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 630 175 Employee withholding taxes related to net settled equity awards (2,670 ) (2,120 ) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES (3,596 ) (3,782 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4 ) (2 ) DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (26,824 ) (24,074 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 230,521 302,406 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 203,697 $ 278,332

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

To supplement the condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: Shack-level operating profit, Shack-level operating profit margin, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted pro forma net income (loss) and adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share (collectively the “non-GAAP financial measures”).

Shack-Level Operating Profit

Shack-level operating profit, also referred to as restaurant profit, is defined as Shack sales less Shack-level operating expenses including Food and paper costs, Labor and related expenses, Other operating expenses and Occupancy and related expenses.

How This Measure Is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to evaluate the performance and profitability of its Shacks. Additionally, Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin are key metrics used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts, as well as assess the performance of its Shacks relative to budget and against prior periods. It is also used to evaluate employee compensation as it serves as a metric in certain performance-based employee bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin provides investors with a supplemental view of its operating performance that can provide meaningful insights to the underlying operating performance of the Shacks, as these measures depict the operating results that are directly impacted by the Shacks and exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the ongoing operations of the Shacks. It may also assist investors to evaluate the Company’s performance relative to peers of various sizes and maturities and provides greater transparency with respect to how management evaluates the business, as well as the financial and operational decision-making.

Limitations of the Usefulness of this Measure

Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Shack-level operating profit excludes certain costs, such as General and administrative expenses and Pre-opening costs, which are considered normal, recurring cash operating expenses and are essential to support the operation and development of the Company’s Shacks. Therefore, this measure may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s operating results as a whole and Shack-level operating profit and Shack-level operating profit margin should be reviewed in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of Shack-level operating profit to Loss from Operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) June 28

2023 June 29

2022 June 28

2023 June 29

2022 Income (loss) from operations $ 4,748 $ (819 ) $ 1,559 $ (15,754 ) Less: Licensing revenue 9,995 7,698 19,019 14,298 Add: General and administrative expenses(1) 31,476 29,487 62,787 60,873 Depreciation and amortization expense 22,252 18,087 43,574 34,942 Pre-opening costs 5,577 2,823 9,134 5,535 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 884 528 1,606 1,105 Shack-level operating profit $ 54,942 $ 42,408 $ 99,641 $ 72,403 Total revenue $ 271,805 $ 230,752 $ 525,083 $ 434,143 Less: Licensing revenue 9,995 7,698 19,019 14,298 Shack sales $ 261,810 $ 223,054 $ 506,064 $ 419,845 Shack-level operating profit margin(2,3) 21.0 % 19.0 % 19.7 % 17.2 %

(1) Certain marketing expenses have been reclassified from Other operating expenses to General and administrative expenses in the prior year to conform with the current year presentation. The reclassification does not have a material impact on our results. (2) For the twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2022, Shack-level operating profit margin includes a $1,281 cumulative catch-up adjustment for gift card breakage income, recognized in Shack sales. (3) As a percentage of Shack sales.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as Net income (loss) before interest expense (net of interest income), Income tax expense (benefit) and Depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA (as defined above) excluding equity-based compensation expense, Impairment and loss on the disposal of assets, amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs, as well as certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe directly reflect its core operations and may not be indicative of the Company’s recurring business operations.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted EBITDA to exclude deferred lease costs and executive transition costs as adjustments to the measure. The Company believes excluding both of these items improves the usefulness of Adjusted EBITDA as these items are characteristic of the Company’s ongoing operations and such presentation is consistent with other companies in the restaurant industry. Previously reported periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are supplemental measures of operating performance that the Company believes are useful measures to facilitate comparisons to historical performance and competitors’ operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is a key metric used internally by management to develop internal budgets and forecasts and also serves as a metric in its performance-based equity incentive programs and certain bonus arrangements. The Company believes presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provides investors with a supplemental view of the Company’s operating performance that facilitates analysis and comparisons of its ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of the Company’s ongoing operating performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain normal recurring expenses. Therefore, these measures may not provide a complete understanding of the Company’s performance and should be reviewed in conjunction with the GAAP financial measures.

Thirteen Weeks Ended Twenty-Six Weeks Ended (dollar amounts in thousands) June 28

2023 June 29

2022 June 28

2023 June 29

2022 Net income (loss) $ 7,223 $ (1,303 ) $ 5,601 $ (12,585 ) Depreciation and amortization expense 22,252 18,087 43,574 34,942 Interest expense, net 278 315 681 670 Income tax expense (benefit) 347 707 1,214 (3,590 ) EBITDA $ 30,100 $ 17,806 $ 51,070 $ 19,437 Equity-based compensation 3,932 3,452 7,734 6,640 Amortization of cloud-based software implementation costs 441 351 880 683 Impairment and loss on disposal of assets 884 528 1,606 1,105 Legal settlements — 750 1,004 6,750 Gift card breakage cumulative catch-up adjustment — — — (1,281 ) Other(1) 1,693 — 2,321 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,050 $ 22,887 $ 64,615 $ 33,334 Adjusted EBITDA margin(2) 13.6 % 9.9 % 12.3 % 7.7 %

(1) Related to professional fees for a non-recurring matter. (2) Calculated as a percentage of Total revenue, which was $271.8 million and $525.1 million for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 28, 2023, respectively, and $230.8 million and $434.1 million for the thirteen and twenty-six weeks ended June 29, 2022, respectively.

SHAKE SHACK INC.



NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



(UNAUDITED)

Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Pro Forma Earnings (Loss) Per Fully Exchanged and Diluted Share

Adjusted pro forma net income (loss) represents Net income (loss) attributable to Shake Shack Inc. assuming the full exchange of all outstanding SSE Holdings, LLC membership interests (“LLC Interests”) for shares of Class A common stock, adjusted for certain non-recurring items that the Company does not believe are directly related to its core operations and may not be indicative of recurring business operations. Adjusted pro forma earnings (loss) per fully exchanged and diluted share is calculated by dividing adjusted pro forma net income (loss) by the weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding LLC Interests, after giving effect to the dilutive effect of outstanding equity-based awards.

In the first quarter of 2023, the Company revised its definition of Adjusted Pro Forma Net Income to exclude executive transition costs as an adjustment to the measure. Previously reported periods have been revised to conform to the current period presentation.

