SGM Lighting and ACT Entertainment Announce Exclusive U.S. & Canada Distribution Partnership for New PALCO Family

SGM Lighting is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with ACT Entertainment, under which ACT will serve as the exclusive distributor for SGM’s newly unveiled PALCO Family of entertainment and touring wash lights throughout the United States & Canada, effective immediately.

The introduction of the PALCO Family marks a significant milestone for SGM Lighting, representing a true “return to form” in the entertainment lighting sector. Following the successful launch of SGM’s new POI architectural lighting families, the PALCO Family reaffirms the company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in both architectural and entertainment markets.

“The PALCO Family reflects SGM’s heritage of bold, high-performance solutions purpose-built for the demanding needs of touring and live production environments,” said Leif Orkelbog-Andresen, Global Sales Director at SGM Lighting ApS. “Our partnership with ACT Entertainment ensures that our entertainment customers will experience unparalleled service, availability, and support for this exciting new product line.”

ACT Entertainment brings to the partnership a peerless reputation for distribution excellence, already serving as the U.S. distributor for several of the industry’s most acclaimed brands, including SGM’s sister company, Ayrton – both brands of industry powerhouse Golden Sea. Through this partnership, SGM customers will benefit from ACT’s extensive inventory, technical expertise, and comprehensive support infrastructure, offering reduced lead times, competitive pricing, and end-to-end service throughout the product lifecycle.

It is important to note that SGM’s existing portfolio of architectural and legacy entertainment products – including the popular P-6, Q-8 and P-10 wash lights, as well as the VPL series, and the newly launched POI Family – will continue to be sold and serviced through SGM’s existing agent and dealer network. This exclusive distribution arrangement with ACT applies solely to the PALCO family.

In addition, SGM’s current agent network will maintain access to the PALCO product line through a unique cooperative arrangement designed to leverage the reach and depth of SGM’s established agent network in the U.S. & Canada, ensuring continued strong support for customers across the continent.

“We are honored to partner with SGM to bring the PALCO Family to the U.S. and Canadian market,” said Ben Saltzman, CEO of ACT Entertainment. “SGM’s history of innovation aligns perfectly with ACT’s mission to provide our customers with the most advanced, reliable, and serviceable lighting solutions available.”

The new PALCO Family will make its formal US debut on ACT Entertainment’s booth #4212 at LDI 2025 in Las Vegas.

For more information, please contact: marketing@actentertainment.com