Set Your Children Up For Success: iQ Academy Minnesota Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

FERGUS FALLS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–After an academic year like no other, iQ Academy Minnesota (iQMN), an accredited, full and part-time online public school program of Independent School District No. 544 (Fergus Falls) serving K-12 students statewide, is welcoming students to enroll for the 2021-2022 school year.

iQMN is tuition-free to all students who reside in Minnesota and offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

iQMN students are offered a full course load in the core subjects of math, science, history, and English/language arts, as well as world languages, music, and art. Electives are available to high school students, as well as concurrent college enrollment opportunities through the state’s Post-Secondary Enrollment Option (PESO) program. Students are offered exposure to academic and career-focused content as they work towards their high school diploma.

“At iQ Academy Minnesota, education is our passion,” said Theresa Gallager, Operations Manager. “Throughout the year we provide families with a safe, trusted online learning option where students continue to grow and explore the many paths they have to achieve success.”

iQMN offers individual, tuition-free online courses through the Part-Time Online Supplemental Courses program available to any student in grades 6-12, statewide, who is currently attending a public school within his or her resident district.

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. iQMN’s online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

For more information on how to enroll, visit mn.iqacademy.com or download the free K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices.

About iQ Academy Minnesota

