Set Your Child Up For Success: Colorado Preparatory Academy Now Accepting Enrollments for 2021-2022 School Year

WESTMINSTER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LRN #onlineeducation–After a school year that is unlike any other, Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is now accepting enrollment applications for the 2021-2022 school year. CPA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Specializing in serving advanced learners, CPA offers families an alternative to the traditional brick-and-mortar learning environment by combing online instruction, a rigorous curriculum, and the support of state-licensed teachers.

“As families decide where to enroll their child for next year, they should look no further than Colorado Preparatory Academy,” said Nicole Tiley, Head of School. “Our team has the experience and knowledge to help students succeed online and works every day to help them achieve their full potential.”

CPA students across all grade levels are offered a full course load in the core subjects of English language arts, math, science, history, world languages, art and music, as well as Advanced Placement® courses for high school students. Through concurrent enrollment partnerships with over 20 community colleges statewide, as well as Colorado State University Global, CPA offers students the opportunity to take tuition-free college courses along with their high school curriculum.

Students choose to attend public school at home for a variety of reasons, including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to balance extracurricular pursuits or medical needs with academic priorities. CPA’s online and blended approach to K-12 education gives students the opportunity to pursue academic goals in a supportive environment that recognizes their individual learning styles, academic needs, and personal goals.

Resources are available to help CPA students and families navigate the online and blended learning experience. In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email in order to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged.

For more information and to learn about enrollment requirements visit cpa.k12.com or download the free K12 app for iOS and Android devices.

About Colorado Preparatory Academy

Colorado Preparatory Academy (CPA) is an accredited, full-time online public school program of Education reEnvisioned BOCES that serves Colorado students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Colorado public school system, CPA is tuition-free, giving parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12, a Stride company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build their skills for the future. For more information about CPA, visit cpa.k12.com.

