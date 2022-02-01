ServusTV And Ease Live Revolutionize the Viewing Experience for UEFA Club and EURO 2024 Competitions

Ease Live (an Evertz company) and Red Bull Media House-owned broadcaster ServusTV, are building on their successful launch of interactive streaming experiences across the screens.

The latest deployment is a brand-new 2nd screen football companion app, which takes interactivity to the next level on the Austrian broadcaster’s coverage of UEFA Club Competitions and the upcoming EURO 2024 finals. The UEFA Club Competitions (UEFA’s Champions League, Europa League and Conference League) viewing experience on ServusTV now features interactive overlays with real-time stats, instant video highlights, and engaging polls across web, mobile and tablets, covering both 1st and 2nd screen experiences. This initiative is powered by Ease Live’s technology, which integrates data from Stats Perform and engages fans with automated content. These new features will continue to thrill fans during UEFA EURO 2024.

“The new second screen companion app is a powerful way for us to enable our viewers to engage more deeply with the sports and teams they love. We also offer our advertising partners the highly innovative opportunity to place their brands in emotional live sports environments,” said David Morgenbesser, Chief Commercial Officer, Red Bull Media House. “The UEFA Champions League results already speak for themselves: almost half of the audience engaged with interactive content, with 78% responding to live poll questions – leading to a 35% increase in total viewership minutes. The Ease Live powered interactivity puts the fan in charge of the experience – a particular fan favourite is the chance to instantly watch highlights on demand, immediately after the goal has happened.”

Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live, added: “Delivering interactive experiences across the screens is all about engaging audiences to enable new monetization opportunities automatically and at scale. We know exactly when the users are engaging with content, and we are able to serve new ad inventory during key game moments – generating millions of impressions and ad displays. This capability provided ServusTV with the confidence that our unique fan engagement solution would meet every challenge, even during peak moments in the UEFA Champions League. I’m looking forward to ensuring that ServusTV enhances the viewing experience of Austrian football fans during UEFA EURO 24.”

Ease Live is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution embraced by sports leagues, broadcasters, and content providers globally. This interactive overlay platform gives leagues and media companies streaming live sports and other live events the necessary tools to create, build, and provide interactivity to millions of fans and other viewers across multiple platforms in real time. The platform delivers edge-rendered graphical overlays, adding interactive experiences to existing TV and Over-The-Top (OTT) services and apps. With Ease Live, sports fans can interact with in-game statistics, participate in watch parties, polls, trivia, access instant replays and gaming – all without leaving the event.

Morgenbesser concluded: “Working with Ease Live has not only transformed our broadcast capabilities quickly but has also set the stage for future innovation in sports broadcasting. We are looking forward to collaborating further!”

About Ease Live

Ease Live, an Evertz company, is an award-winning interactive graphics platform, powering the largest sports leagues, broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Every day, the Ease Live Platform distributes digital overlays to millions of end users on web, mobile and connected devices, enabling content owners to deliver audience engagement and targeted interactive content at scale. Ease Live enables the ultimate viewing experience for the next generation viewer across connected devices.

About ServusTV On

ServusTV On is the video and streaming platform of ServusTV, the biggest private broadcaster in Austria. ServusTV On offers exclusive premium sports with UEFA EURO 2024, UEFA Club Competitions, Formula 1, MotoGP and many other live events. The platform bundles all ServusTV channel brands, additional exclusive online content and 24-hour themed streams on one platform. The free online offer includes numerous different sports products and is unique on the Austrian market in terms of its quality, exclusivity and variety. ServusTV On can be accessed free of charge via an app on all devices such as smartphones, tablets, notebooks, consoles and smart TVs.

About Evertz Technologies Ltd.

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com