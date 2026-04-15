ServiceUp Expands to Class 4-8 Vehicles, Unifying Repair Management Across All Fleet Types

Any Class, Every Repair. Fleets Can Now Centralize Repair Operations Across All Vehicles.

ServiceUp, the fleet repair platform that centralizes maintenance and repair operations, today announced expanded capabilities to support Class 4-8 vehicles. Fleets can now manage any repair, across any vehicle class, in one system.

The expansion brings a more structured and transparent approach to repair management for medium and heavy-duty fleets, where complexity, downtime, and cost variability are significantly higher. Instead of relying on separate tools or manual processes for different vehicle types, fleets can now operate within a single platform from light-duty vehicles to the heaviest commercial assets on the road.

Managing repairs for Class 4-8 vehicles is often fragmented and difficult to control. Fleets coordinate across multiple vendors, navigate inconsistent estimates, and deal with long cycle times that take critical assets off the road for extended periods. Limited visibility into repair status and costs makes it difficult to manage performance or identify issues early.

ServiceUp brings that entire process into one platform, giving fleets a real-time view of every repair across their operation.

“Class 4-8 fleets are dealing with higher stakes on every repair,” said Brett Carlson, CEO and co-founder of ServiceUp. “Longer downtime, more expensive repairs, and more coordination across vendors. This is where a lack of visibility really hurts. We built this to give fleets control over a process that has historically been hard to manage.“

With this expansion, ServiceUp supports repair and maintenance workflows across light, medium, and heavy-duty assets within a single system.

Key capabilities include:

Centralized Repair Management

Manage all repairs in one system. Track jobs in real time, standardize communication, and reduce delays across vendors.

Shop Network and Marketplace

Access qualified partners for medium and heavy-duty repairs or bring existing vendors into the platform with consistent oversight.

Estimate Audit and Approval

Standardize estimate reviews, enforce pricing and policy rules, and accelerate approvals.

Operational Visibility

Track cycle times, costs, and vendor performance. Identify bottlenecks and improve uptime.

For medium and heavy-duty fleets, every additional day a vehicle is down impacts revenue, service levels, and customer commitments. By improving coordination, increasing visibility, and standardizing repair workflows, ServiceUp helps fleets reduce downtime and operate with more predictability.

This expansion reinforces ServiceUp’s position as a unified repair platform across all vehicle classes, eliminating the need for separate systems and disconnected workflows.

ServiceUp’s Class 4-8 capabilities are available immediately to new and existing customers.

About ServiceUp

ServiceUp is the fleet repair platform that centralizes repair and maintenance in one place, giving operators full visibility and control to reduce downtime and improve operational efficiency. Fleets use ServiceUp to manage shop networks, streamline approvals, track repairs in real time, and keep vehicles on the road longer. For more information, visit ServiceUp.com.

Media Contact

Kam Thandi

press@serviceup.com

SOURCE: ServiceUp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire