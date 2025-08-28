seoplus+ Acquires Meerkat Marketing to Strengthen Brand Strategy and Social Media Capabilities

Acquisition expands seoplus+’s expertise in marketing strategy, brand development, and social media for SMBs across North America.

seoplus+, a leading marketing agency, today announced its all-cash acquisition of Meerkat Marketing, a specialized agency renowned for its marketing strategy and social media expertise for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). This strategic acquisition will significantly enhance the agency’s capabilities in marketing strategy, brand development, and social media, allowing seoplus+ to deliver even greater value to clients across Canada and the United States.

This acquisition represents the natural next step in a long-standing relationship, as the two agencies have successfully partnered on numerous client projects over several years. The move was driven by a strong alignment between their company values and a shared commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

As part of the acquisition, Kyle Turk, founder of Meerkat Marketing, will join the seoplus+ leadership team. The entire Meerkat Marketing team will also be integrated into seoplus+, ensuring a seamless transition and the retention of valuable talent and client relationships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Meerkat Marketing to the seoplus+ team,” said Brock Murray, Co-Founder at seoplus+. “Having partnered with Kyle and his team for several years, we’ve always been impressed by their strategic approach and dedication. Our values and commitment to client service are perfectly aligned, making this a natural and exciting step forward for us. This acquisition is key to providing the most comprehensive and effective marketing solutions for our clients.”

“This acquisition is part of our growth strategy and represents the first of many more acquisitions to come,” said Eddy Abou-Nehme, CEO at seoplus+.

Kyle Turk, founder of Meerkat Marketing, also commented on the acquisition: “Joining forces with seoplus+ is an exciting new chapter for us. We have always been dedicated to helping businesses thrive through strategic marketing and engaging social media. Now, as part of seoplus+, we can leverage their extensive resources and expertise to deliver even greater value to our clients. I am proud to be joining the leadership team and look forward to a future of shared success.”

The integration of the two agencies is effective immediately. Clients of both seoplus+ and Meerkat Marketing can expect a smooth transition, with continued service excellence and support. seoplus+ was represented by Welch Capital Partners in the transaction.

About seoplus+

seoplus+ is a marketing agency driven by a simple mission: to make life better. The agency partners with businesses to simplify the complexities of marketing, handling their growth so clients can focus on what they do best. Always looking to the future, seoplus+ recently launched its pioneering Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services, designed to help businesses capture visibility and drive traffic from Large Language Models (LLMs).

About Meerkat Marketing

Meerkat Marketing is an award-winning boutique marketing agency and one of Ottawa’s fastest growing companies in 2024, achieving 668% revenue growth. The agency is renowned for developing impactful marketing strategies and dynamic social media campaigns for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Meerkat Marketing built its reputation on a personalized and data-driven approach, aligning creative solutions directly with the business objectives of its clients to drive revenue and brand growth.

