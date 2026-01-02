Lithos Digital has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the London & South East England Prestige Awards 2025-2026 after winning SEO Agency of the Year for multiple consecutive years. The agency says the recognition reflects sustained performance in the UK market as AI reshapes how brands earn search visibility, including through emerging approaches like Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

Lithos Digital has been inducted into the Hall of Fame of the London & South East England Prestige Awards 2025-2026, after receiving the SEO Agency of the Year distinction for multiple consecutive years, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026. This recognition reflects long-term performance in one of the most demanding digital markets, at a time when search visibility is being reshaped by Artificial Intelligence.

As AI-powered tools increasingly influence how users discover and evaluate brands, SEO has evolved beyond traditional organic rankings. Visibility today depends not only on search engine performance, but also on how effectively websites are structured, understood, and recommended by AI-driven systems, accelerating the rise of Generative Engine Optimisation (GEO).

About Lithos Digital

Lithos Digital is an international, performance-driven digital marketing agency with active operations in Greece, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The agency focuses on search-led growth strategies, combining technical SEO, content structure, and GEO to help brands maintain visibility across both traditional search results and emerging AI-powered discovery environments.

Operating for years in the highly competitive UK market, Lithos Digital has built its approach around long-term strategy rather than short-term tactics. The Hall of Fame distinction highlights a consistent track record of delivering measurable results through research-led execution, careful testing, and clearly defined methodologies designed to remain resilient as search technologies evolve.

“AΙ has changed how visibility is earned, but it hasn’t changed the fundamentals,” said Andreas Mexis, CEO of Lithos Digital. “Search engines and AI systems still reward clarity, structure, and credibility. Our focus has consistently been on building SEO strategies that adapt to how search works in practice and now perform across both traditional organic search and AI-driven discovery. This recognition confirms that strategy, consistency, and disciplined execution continue to win.”

