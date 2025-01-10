Sensors for Smartphones Market to Grow by USD 809 Million from 2025-2029, Driven by Mobile AR Adoption and AI-Redefined Market Landscape – Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Report with market evolution powered by AI – The global sensors for smartphones market size is estimated to grow by USD 809 million from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period. Increasing implementation of mobile ar applications by enterprises is driving market growth, with a trend towards emergence of sensor fusion technology. However, design complexity poses a challenge. Key market players include Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., ams OSRAM AG, Broadcom Inc., CEVA Inc., Fingerprint Cards AB, Fujitsu Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., OmniVision Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sensirion AG, Shenzhen Goodix Technology Co. Ltd, Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Synaptics Inc., and TDK Corp..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The smartphone sensors market is experiencing significant growth, driven by trends in videos, standard smartphones, and mobile operating systems. New features such as augmented reality (AR) applications, artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and image stabilization are becoming essential for users. Sensors like accelerometers, gyroscopes, proximity, compass, barometer, and optical are commonly used in smartphones and wearable devices. Quality of experience is a key focus for smartphone manufacturers, with improvements in call quality, display, and battery life. The use of sensors in health monitoring applications, including heart rate monitors and blood pressure sensors, is also increasing. Industrial design and software development are crucial for integrating these sensors into smartphones and other electronic devices. Cyber security is a concern, with the potential for fake sensors and data collection posing risks. Overall, the market for smartphone sensors is expected to continue growing, driven by user purposes, networks, and new materials.

Sensor fusion is a technology that combines data from multiple sensors in smartphones to deliver more accurate results. This includes data from gyroscopes, compasses, and accelerometers, which are used to calculate elevation, linear translation, gravity, direction, and rotation. Efficient interoperability between sensors is crucial, and sensor-fusion technology plays a vital role in achieving this. Vendors like Bosch Sensortec GmbH offer complete 9-axis fusion solutions, such as FusionLib, to enable sensors to work. These algorithm solutions enhance the overall performance and accuracy of smartphone sensors.

Market Challenges

The smartphone sensors market is experiencing significant growth as sensors become increasingly integrated into various electronic devices. One challenge is ensuring compatibility with standard smartphones and mobile operating systems. Wearable devices and new features like AR applications require high-quality sensors for optimal user experience. Processors and communication technologies play a crucial role in data collection and transmission. However, concerns around fake sensors and cyber attacks pose threats to the market. For instance, fake fingerprint sensors or iris recognition can compromise user security. To address this, manufacturers focus on improving sensor quality and implementing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and time-of-flight sensing. Smartphone sales continue to rise, driving demand for various sensors, including image sensors for cameras, pressure sensors for health monitoring applications, and proximity sensors for usability. Additionally, sensors in wearable devices like smartwatches, such as heart rate monitors and accelerometers, are gaining popularity. The use of sensors extends beyond smartphones to digital media players, remote monitoring systems, and even industrial design. New materials like steel and natural materials are being explored to enhance sensor performance and durability. As sensors become more sophisticated, they enable new applications, such as 5G smartphones, mobile gaming consoles, and surveillance systems. Overall, the smartphone sensors market presents significant opportunities for innovation and growth.

The sensors for smartphones market faces a significant challenge due to the restricted board size in mobile devices. With the increasing integration of sensors like fingerprint and facial recognition, the need for more board space becomes a concern. Manufacturers aim to minimize the size of sensors’ ICs while maintaining their functionality and affordability. Continuous advancements in technology, such as shrinking circuit and chip sizes, offer potential solutions to this issue. However, ensuring uncompromised performance remains crucial for sensor manufacturers in this competitive market.

Segment Overview

This sensors for smartphones market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Price

1.1 Premium range

1.2 Medium range

1.3 Low range

Geography

2.1 APAC

2.2 North America

2.3 Europe

2.4 South America

2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Premium range- The premium smartphone market continues to evolve, with devices priced above USD400 featuring advanced technologies such as Human-Machine Interface (HMI) systems and AI. HMI technologies, including pattern recognition, gesture recognition, facial recognition, fingerprint recognition, and iris recognition, require sophisticated sensors and processors for functionality. In 2023, smartphones from leading brands like Apple and Samsung incorporate sensors such as air gestures, face ID, fingerprint, and iris sensors. The trend towards bezel-less screens is driving the adoption of in-display fingerprint sensors, while the integration of AI chips is facilitating the functioning of HMI technologies and increasing the number of sensors used in premium smartphones. These factors are expected to fuel growth in the premium smartphone sensors market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Sensors for Smartphones market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced features in mobile devices. Smartphone camera technology is a major driver, with sensors enabling improved image and video quality. Mobile app development is also benefiting from sensor integration, allowing for more interactive and personalized experiences. Health monitoring is another area of focus, with sensors enabling well-being monitoring and accessibility features. Mobile device security is also a priority, with sensors playing a role in biometric authentication and remote analysis. Smartphone trends include mid-level and high-end devices, mobile gaming, VR applications, and sensor-driven innovation. Sensor range includes temperature, humidity, light, proximity, and gyroscopic sensors. Smartphone usage statistics indicate that users prioritize battery life, mobile network performance, and mobile device compatibility. Sensor technology is also driving design trends, with slim designs and sleek aesthetics. Mobile payment solutions and sensor data ethics are also important considerations in the sensor industry. Mobile device repair and recycling are also growing areas of focus. Smartphone manufacturer strategies include segmentation, software updates, and pricing. Overall, the sensor industry is a key player in the innovation and development of smartphone technology. However, concerns around fake face recognition and sensor data privacy remain challenges to be addressed.

Market Research Overview

The sensors for smartphones market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for new features and improved quality of experience in standard smartphones and wearable devices. Mobile operating systems are continually integrating advanced sensors such as optical sensors, accelerometer sensors, gyroscope sensors, proximity sensors, compass, barometer, and time-of-flight sensing technology to enhance user experiences. New smartphone types, including 5G smartphones, are incorporating more sensors for AR applications, image stabilization, and EIS. Sensors play a crucial role in various applications, including digital media players, remote monitoring, smartphone sales, and health monitoring applications. Cyber attackers are also targeting sensors to gain unauthorized access, leading to the development of advanced security features such as fingerprint sensors, iris recognition sensors, and pressure sensors. The use of new materials, such as steel and natural materials, is also driving innovation in sensor technology. Overall, the sensors market for smartphones and wearable devices is expected to continue growing, driven by the increasing demand for smart devices and the integration of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

