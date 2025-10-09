Sensi.AI Raises $45M Series C, Extending Its Dominance of Care Intelligence in Vertical AI

Serving 80% of the largest home care networks across North America, Sensi.AI is the new standard in senior care

Sensi.AI, the pioneer in Care Intelligence, today announced a $45 million Series C funding round led by Qumra Capital with continued support from existing investors Zeev Ventures, Insight Partners, Entrée Capital, Flint Capital, and Jibe Ventures. This latest raise brings the company’s total funding to over $98 million, and will fuel its mission to close the massive care gap in aging.

The world is entering a historic aging crisis. By 2030, one in five Americans will be over the age of 65. 70 percent of adults over 65 will require some form of long-term care, yet affordable and trustworthy options remain out of reach for many families. From agencies stretched thin, to family caregivers facing burnout, to employers losing billions as workers juggle eldercare, the weight of this crisis falls hardest on seniors who are left without the ability to age in place safely.

The platform’s Care Agent continuously detects and predicts care events, giving a 360-degree view of a senior’s physical, cognitive, and emotional well-being. Growth and Ops Agents help agencies automate demand management and eliminate repetitive back-office work, boosting efficiency and reducing overhead. These capabilities are powered by the industry’s largest in-home care dataset, which delivers insights that grow stronger over time and improve outcomes across the care ecosystem.

“We started with a mission to ensure no older adult is left behind in the aging journey. Today, thanks to the trust we have built with care partners, seniors, and families, Sensi is on its way to becoming the global standard for care,” said Romi Gubes, CEO and Co-Founder of Sensi.AI. “With the support of leading investors, we are accelerating innovation at a pace that seniors and the stakeholders who serve them cannot afford to wait for.”

Sensi has achieved a 400% growth in revenue over the past year, with its agency customers realizing significant value and improved bottom line performance. The company partners with experts such as Teepa Snow to deliver personalized care coaching at the point of need and is expanding into assisted living, independent living, and continuing care retirement communities to support the full continuum of care. Seniors, families, and caregivers consistently report improvements in safety, independence, and peace of mind as a result of Sensi’s platform. This new funding will be used to advance Sensi’s product innovation and expand its go-to-market efforts, supporting the company’s evolution from a Care Agent into a full AI Operating System for Senior Care, fueled by the intelligence layer that empowers agencies, facilities, families, and enterprises to better support aging populations.

“The immense value that Sensi is already bringing to the entire care ecosystem is a real game changer,” said Boaz Dinte, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Qumra Capital. “The team is trailblazing Care Intelligence with groundbreaking AI technology and meaningful use cases in AgeTech. We’re excited to join forces with Sensi.ai , partnering in their journey to become a truly impactful market leader”.

Sensi.AI is a Care Intelligence platform that uses advanced audio technology to help older adults age safely at home. Its AI system gives care teams a continuous understanding of seniors’ physical, emotional, and cognitive well-being. Sensi partners with aging expert Teepa Snow to deliver in-the-moment care coaching through its platform. Sensi continues to be the standard of care and has developed a suite of AI agents that assist care providers in growing faster and operating efficiently. Sensi supports more than 80 percent of the largest home care networks in North America. For more information, visit www.sensi.ai .

