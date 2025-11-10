Sensay Launches World’s First AI Offboarding Platform for Knowledge Transfer

Leading AI company Sensay has launched the world’s first AI Offboarding platform to help organizations retain the experience and know-how of employees who are retiring, resigning, or changing roles.

Traditional offboarding relies on exit interviews and handover notes that rarely capture how things actually get done. With the wave of retirements and high employee turnover, companies are facing an unprecedented loss of institutional knowledge. More than 4.1 million Americans turn 65 each year , with half of retiring Boomers in leadership positions. According to IDC, Fortune 500 companies lose $31.5 billion annually due to poor knowledge sharing and ineffective offboarding.

How Sensay Works

When an employee enters their notice period, Sensay activates a simple process to capture their expertise.

Through short, structured AI voice interviews and an intuitive drag-and-drop file system, departing employees share insights, workflows, and key resources. Each session is tailored to their role and typically completed in two to three interviews over one to two weeks.

Sensay then transforms the captured knowledge into practical outputs:

A handover brief tailored to the employee’s role

A searchable transcript and insight summary

An interactive chatbot accessible in Slack or Teams, so colleagues can ask questions and retrieve information long after someone leaves This turns employee experience into an accessible, living knowledge base, reducing disruption and helping new hires ramp up faster.

Why It Matters

When key people leave, companies lose more than files or passwords; they lose context. Exit interviews are limited, and handover docs often go unread, leaving teams to rebuild knowledge from scratch. Sensay ensures that experience stays within the organization, streamlining onboarding and keeping projects moving without interruption.

Early adopters report faster onboarding, smoother transitions, and measurable time savings for teams who would otherwise spend weeks rediscovering lost knowledge.

Dan Thomson, Founder and CEO of Sensay, said:

“Every day, companies lose years of experience when people move on. We built Sensay to capture that wisdom in a human way, turning real conversations into usable knowledge that stays with the company.”

About Sensay

Sensay is an AI-powered platform for Offboarding and Knowledge Transfer. It uses conversational intelligence and adaptive interviews to preserve the insights of departing employees and make them searchable across the organization.

Founded by Dan Thomson, Sensay’s mission is to make institutional knowledge as easy to capture and share as it is to lose. The platform helps companies retain decades of expertise, keep teams productive, and maintain continuity after employees leave.

Learn more at www.sensay.io or contact info@sensay.io .

