Senior Computer Vision Leader and Mapping Expert Luc Vincent Joins Hayden AI as its Chief Product & Technology Officer

Vincent led AI for Meta’s augmented reality products, founded Lyft Level 5 and built Google Street View; he will drive digital twin development at Hayden AI

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hayden AI today announced that Luc Vincent, a former AI leader at Meta, has joined the company as its Chief Product & Technology Officer. In addition to leading automated bus lane enforcement projects, thereby helping make our cities greener and more efficient, he will drive the development of Hayden AI’s soon to be released digital twins.





“We are absolutely thrilled to have Luc on our team,” Chris Carson, CEO and co-founder of Hayden AI, said. “Luc’s vast experience in technological innovation – bringing revolutionary concepts in mapping from idea to product – is exactly what we need to take our mobile perception platform to the next level.”

“Hayden AI’s computer vision technology has not scratched the surface of its potential. This technology will revolutionize maps: what they are and how we use them,” Vincent said. “I am really looking forward to helping the company grow its game-changing, patented technology into a greentech tool for sustainability and mapping applications worldwide.”

Vincent has led a prolific career in geospatial mapping, imagery, computer vision, robotics and AI, building products that have transformed technology and its role in the lives of millions. Prior to joining Hayden AI, Vincent was VP of Engineering & Product Group Lead at Meta, where he led one of the company’s AI Innovation Centers. Vincent was also the driving force behind Autonomous Driving development efforts at Lyft, where he founded and led the Lyft Level 5 division, ultimately helping orchestrate its successful acquisition by Toyota in 2021.

Additionally, Vincent was the founder of Google Street View. Over the course of his 12-year tenure at Google, he helped make it one of the most successful products in the company’s history, with billions of users and coverage in over 100 countries. Beyond Street View, Vincent led all imagery-related activities of Google’s Geo group. He grew and led the company’s efforts to collect and organize vast amounts of imagery of our planet, and make it universally accessible and useful.

Vincent holds a B.S. in Math, Physics, and Computer Science from Ecole Polytechnique (France); an M.S. in Computer Science from University of Paris XI; and a PhD in Computer Vision from MINES ParisTech. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Harvard University’s Robotics Lab before starting his tech career in the United States.

About Hayden AI

We’re pioneering real world problem solving powered by AI and machine learning. From bus lane and bus stop enforcement to digital twin modeling and more, our clients use our mobile perception system to speed up transit, make streets safer, and create a more sustainable future. Our privacy first approach ensures that our technologies comply with security and privacy regulations and protect personal information while fostering innovation. For more information about Hayden AI visit www.hayden.ai.

