Sendoso Launches Freemium eGifting Offering Ahead of the Holidays

Sendoso Express provides SMBs unlimited eGifting to make meaningful connections, drive engagement and sales

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sendoso, the leader in delivering branded, B2B experiences through gifting, today announced the launch of Sendoso Express, the company’s first eGifting offering that’s free to sign up. With no contracts, no subscriptions, and no user fee required, Sendoso Express enables small and midsize businesses with a freemium eGifting solution to easily make an impression, open doors, and add that special touch to any communication over the holidays and beyond.

With the expansive and diverse Sendoso Marketplace of eGifts, virtual experiences, and high-quality items from globally recognized brands, finding the perfect corporate gift over the holidays has never been easier. A recent global gifting survey found that 83% of companies that received a corporate gift over the last year felt closer to the company that sent it. And with Sendoso Express, companies can now instantly send eGifts to employees, partners, prospects, and others from any Sendoso eGift partner, including Amazon, Apple, DoorDash, Instacart, Starbucks, and Uber Eats. Simply pay as you go with a credit card.

“Given the current economic climate, many small and midsize businesses are facing tighter budgets, yet there’s still tremendous pressure to drive more revenue and deliver ROI from your marketing and sales investments,” said Sendoso CEO Kris Rudeegraap. “Sendoso Express is a freemium, self-service plan that enables businesses to make incredibly meaningful connections over the holidays. And by providing them access to Sendoso Express at no charge, we’re confident they’ll experience the same convenience and instant ROI thousands of companies have already realized with Sendoso.”

To get started, new businesses simply need to enter a valid corporate email and enter a credit card for eGift purchases. There are no contracts or subscriptions—just unlimited eGifts to build meaningful connections.

Businesses using Sendoso Express can grow their pipeline with a simple eGift that opens doors to new conversations. In addition to engaging targeted accounts with eGifts that attract customers, boost engagement, and drive campaign success, Sendoso Express can also help drive event attendance. Companies can always reward employees, build customer loyalty, improve onboarding experiences, and diffuse tough situations with a free eGifting strategy using Sendoso Express.

“The holidays are a time for bringing people together, which is why we’re helping companies of all sizes make meaningful connections free of charge,” Rudeegraap said. “An eGift may seem like a small gesture, but it has the potential to make a significant impact on your clients, new business prospects, and employees as well as your company’s brand within the industry. Taking this risk-free leap can be an eGift that keeps on giving.”

To learn more about Sendoso Express, visit the website.

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading sending management platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers. The trusted partner of Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies worldwide and with seamless integrations with leading marketing and sales tools such as Salesforce, Oracle, Microsoft, and Marketo, Sendoso—with its global marketplace of premium vendors— serves as an essential part of successful demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs.

Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has locations across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com.

Contacts

[email protected]

314.323.1425